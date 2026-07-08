Measles spread, corruption records and atoll board

HPA said 55 new measles cases were recorded last week, all in Male', bringing the total since the outbreak began last month to 121 – the highest since the disease was eliminated nine years ago. The agency said 5,495 people have been vaccinated so far. The Maldives remains third-fastest for measles spread in South Asia after Bangladesh and India.
Malé City Council refused to release information about people who committed corruption and misused state resources, saying it cannot be shared in order to protect the state's financial and economic interests. The opposition has alleged that major corruption took place at the council while President Muizzu was mayor. During the MDP's mayoral primary campaign, then-mayor Adam Azim said in December 2025 that two internal audits had been completed and that those implicated had been referred for action. Aishath Shiman then asked the council for information about those claims. The council missed the statutory deadline to reply. When it answered in January 2026, the council said the information could be published after being approved at a formal council sitting, without citing any legal provision. Shiman took the case to the Information Commissioner's Office. Shortly before Tuesday's hearing, the council – which now has an MDP majority – emailed a different answer, invoking sections of the RTI Act to say the information could not be shared in order to protect the state's financial and economic interests. Commissioner Ahid Rasheed said the two answers contradicted each other: if the council had said the information could be published later, it had accepted that releasing it would not cause irreparable economic harm. He ruled the answer incomplete and ordered the council to correct it within three working days.
The Local Government Authority ordered the Kulhudhuffushi mayor to halt plans to establish a development board grouping Haa Dhaal island councils, saying such a body would conflict with the Decentralisation Act and that atoll development responsibilities now rest with LGA following the abolition of atoll councils by the current government. All 10 island council presidents in the atoll had backed the proposal, with a framework due by July 15.
The environment ministry said the Maldives generates 517,000 tonnes of waste annually, growing at nine percent a year, with inadequate space on islands and high transport costs across the archipelago being the main barriers to sustainable waste management. The ministry said new waste management regulations have been drafted and are being prepared for enactment.
Education Minister Dr Ismail Shafeeu told parliament the previous government's teacher pay framework contains a flaw where teachers who complete a master's degree end up earning less than they did with only a degree, due to the interaction of a four-year promotion gap and step promotions already received. He said the ministry is reviewing the framework in consultation with teachers and principals to fix the anomaly before transferring teachers to the master's pay band.
Shafeeu told parliament the ministry has directed schools to investigate absences and take action against students skipping school without valid reason, after around 8,000 students were found absent during the World Cup period through a new daily attendance reporting system.
Shafeeu also told parliament the new Arabiyya School building is on track for completion in November, with classes expected to begin there next year, ending years of students being housed in temporary locations. He accused both MDP governments of neglecting the school, saying students had been treated "like refugees" and shifted between sites including the former Saudi Embassy premises and Dharumavantha Building.