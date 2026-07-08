Measles spread, corruption records and atoll board

Malé City Council refused to release information about people who committed corruption and misused state resources, saying it cannot be shared in order to protect the state's financial and economic interests. The opposition has alleged that major corruption took place at the council while President Muizzu was mayor. During the MDP's mayoral primary campaign, then-mayor Adam Azim said in December 2025 that two internal audits had been completed and that those implicated had been referred for action. Aishath Shiman then asked the council for information about those claims. The council missed the statutory deadline to reply. When it answered in January 2026, the council said the information could be published after being approved at a formal council sitting, without citing any legal provision. Shiman took the case to the Information Commissioner's Office. Shortly before Tuesday's hearing, the council – which now has an MDP majority – emailed a different answer, invoking sections of the RTI Act to say the information could not be shared in order to protect the state's financial and economic interests. Commissioner Ahid Rasheed said the two answers contradicted each other: if the council had said the information could be published later, it had accepted that releasing it would not cause irreparable economic harm. He ruled the answer incomplete and ordered the council to correct it within three working days.