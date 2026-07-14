Measles death, Gulhifalhu plots and India FTA

A 24-year-old Maldivian who contracted measles died, multiple media outlets reported, identifying him as a man from Gaaf Dhaal Fiyoaree, who tested positive last month and died while being treated at Hulhumalé Hospital. He had a weakened immune system and had been receiving treatment for various infections. He was brought to Malé as his condition worsened.
Plots awarded from Gulhifalhu under the previous government's housing scheme will be handed over within this week, Housing Minister Muththalib told parliament. Recipients would be able to view their plots digitally and begin building boundary walls soon, he said. Almost all plots in Hulhumalé Phase 3 have now been handed over. Reclamation of a further 50 hectares at the Giraavaru lagoon is due to resume this month. Work was paused because of the war in the Middle East. The government plans to issue 3,520 plots at Gulhifalhu, including 1,347 moved there from Giraavaru.
Widening Malé's outer road will not obstruct vessels entering the north harbour, Muththalib said. The quay wall has been lengthened so launches can berth on three sides of the reclaimed parking area, which was not built for large cargo vessels or fishing dhonis. He was responding to Galolhu North MP Kudu, who argued the reclamation would burden boats and would not ease congestion. Tarring from the Henveiru terminal to the foreign ministry is complete, with the stretch to the official jetty due by the end of next week.
Many island projects have stalled because of a shortage of aggregate stone, Muththalib told MPs, saying supply should ease from this month. He gave no detailed answers but said work on every island was progressing "in some form". He acknowledged projects were not moving at the pace the government wanted, attributing this to carrying forward the previous government's signed projects alongside its own. The previous government left around MVR 40 billion (US$ 2.5 billion) in signed projects, which Muizzu decided to continue. The Laamu Hithadhoo causeway is on schedule for completion by mid-2028.
Work on Makunudhoo airport in Haa Dhaalu has been paused after residents complained that shore-protection work was shaking their houses, Muththalib said. MTCC finished reclamation and began shore protection, but the work was halted pending an assessment. Airport infrastructure work has also begun. The contract covers land for an 1,800-metre runway plus 22 hectares for social use. MACL will run the airport once built.
When Hithadhoo North MP Abdulla Sodiq put his questions in the Addu dialect, Muththalib answered in the Huvadhu dialect. Sodiq has spoken only in the Addu dialect in parliament since winning the seat in a by-election last month, and some ministers have been unable to answer because they could not follow his questions. His questions were about a Fenaka water plant fault disrupting supply and stalled housing units in Hithadhoo.
In an interview with WION, Economic Development Minister Saeed described talks with Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi last week as "highly productive". Negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty have concluded and work on a free trade agreement has been fast-tracked. Saeed said the FTA would give Maldivian fisheries, seafood, digital services and creative industries preferential access to India's market, while encouraging Indian investment in tourism, renewable energy, healthcare and education. He linked the push to Muizzu's goal of growing the digital economy to 33 percent of GDP.
The Information Commissioner fined the President's Office MVR 2,000 for obstructing his duties by repeatedly failing to provide information requested under the Right to Information Act within the deadlines set. Commissioner Ahid said the office had been given several chances to respond at first hearings. Five complaints were heard on Monday. He noted the office had also supplied incomplete information and irrelevant answers.
Prices of essential commodities in Malé rose eight percent over the past year. Gas and other fuels rose most, up 14.5 percent year on year, though prices there were flat month on month. Food rose 8.6 percent over the year and 2.85 percent from May to June, driven by vegetables, up 22.4 percent over the year and 20.9 percent in June alone. The vegetable price hike was largely due to a shortage of onions. Meat was up 21.1 percent over the year. Beverages went up 5.5 percent with coffee up nearly 20 percent.
Parliament's public accounts committee decided to refer problems flagged in the audit of Addu City Council for criminal investigation, and to ask the LGA to hold an inquiry. The committee acted after examining the audit office's 2022 and 2023 compliance audits and the 2024 financial statements, which found the council had acted against financial regulations and finance ministry circulars, and flagged land leases and procurement said to have benefited particular parties. Central Hithadhoo MP Ahmed Azaan, who proposed the referral, said about 10 of the 20 or so issues the auditor general raised were criminal in nature, and asked for updates every two weeks. MP Abdul Ghafoor Moosa from the MDP said no theft had occurred at the council, though there were "procedural" errors that should be investigated. Ghafoor and MP Shamheed said the case was being pursued as a personal vendetta targeting particular people.
A third man was arrested over the brawl at the PNC internal election vote count last Saturday, police said. The 24-year-old was detained overnight under a court order, bringing the total held to three.
Chief Inspector Mohamed Samih, removed as head of the police Homicide and Death Investigation Unit over criticism of the inquiry into the ninth-floor fall of Hawwa Yumnu Rasheed, was reappointed to the post. Police told media the reappointment came under a recent restructuring.
The High Court overturned its registrar's decision that the Maldives Journalists Association could not appeal the gag order barring any discussion about Adhadhu's "Aisha" documentary. MJA had appealed the Criminal Court order as a breach of free speech, but the registrar refused to accept the case, saying the association was not a party to it. But the judges noted the order was not directed only at those named in the case.
The Addu Maradhoo magistrate court ordered a house closed for 90 days over use as an alleged drug den, police said. Entering a closed premises without permission during the order, or damaging it, is a criminal offence.
The defence ministry gave sellers of hazardous chemicals one month to obtain a permit, citing the risk of a serious incident and warning of action against those who do not register their premise in order to assure safety measures. The ministry said it had found dangerous chemicals being stored and sold without a permit.
Malé City Council fined Barura Mart, a grocery store on Kurikeela Magu, for placing and selling goods on the road despite repeated warnings.
President Muizzu travelled to Qatar to pay respects following the death of former Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Current Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Muizzu at Lusail Palace in Doha, where the two discussed ties between the countries. Muizzu also ordered the national flag flown at half-mast for one day. The late former Amir helped strengthen Maldives–Qatar relations, including Qatar Airways' launch in the Maldives, the Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani School in Laamu, and the Masjid Al Sheikh Qasim bin Al Thani in Hulhumalé.