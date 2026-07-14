Measles death, Gulhifalhu plots and India FTA

Parliament's public accounts committee decided to refer problems flagged in the audit of Addu City Council for criminal investigation, and to ask the LGA to hold an inquiry. The committee acted after examining the audit office's 2022 and 2023 compliance audits and the 2024 financial statements, which found the council had acted against financial regulations and finance ministry circulars, and flagged land leases and procurement said to have benefited particular parties. Central Hithadhoo MP Ahmed Azaan, who proposed the referral, said about 10 of the 20 or so issues the auditor general raised were criminal in nature, and asked for updates every two weeks. MP Abdul Ghafoor Moosa from the MDP said no theft had occurred at the council, though there were "procedural" errors that should be investigated. Ghafoor and MP Shamheed said the case was being pursued as a personal vendetta targeting particular people.