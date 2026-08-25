MATI revolt, food poisoning and cylinder fire

MATI said its executive board was summoned to the President's Office on Sunday and told that law enforcement investigations had found some resort operators fuelling the parallel currency market through illegal transactions and inflating the rate. It said it has no knowledge of any such activity and has consistently urged members to comply with the law. An allegation under investigation against some operators should not justify a measure applied to a whole industry, it said, nor is it accurate to attribute pressure on the parallel market to resorts alone. MATI said MMA proposed a uniform 20 per cent requirement at a meeting earlier this month, that its position has been that any requirement should not exceed 10 per cent, and that doubling the proposal to 40 per cent within weeks is not viable given resorts' existing dollar outgoings on fuel, salaries, supplies, taxes, land rent and foreign currency loans. It said long-pending exemption requests from resorts unable to meet the current requirement remain unresolved. MATI represents 146 of the country's resorts among 200 members.