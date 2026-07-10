Malé fires, council audit and boat collision

Two fires broke out in Malé, both quickly put out with no injuries. A fire that started in a socket in a third-floor apartment at Mithuruge in Galolhu was reported at 8.39am and extinguished by 9.08am, damaging the apartment. The National Disaster Management Authority initially gave the location as Hudhuruvaage before correcting it to Mithuruge, citing an information error. The NDMA said four people lived in the house and one room was destroyed. A separate fire in a storeroom at Shafaage in Maafannu, a two-storey non-residential building near Jaya Cushion, was reported at 9.26am and put out by 9.46am; as a precaution, 10 expatriate workers next door were temporarily evacuated. The cause of the storeroom fire was not given. In an unconfirmed third incident, NDMA chief executive Hisaan Hasan told Mihaaru firefighters were attending smoke coming from a house near Kalaafaanu School.