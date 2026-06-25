Majlis clashes, Fenaka trial and cost of living

Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla ordered the removal of nine MDP MPs after they protested the ruling party majority’s refusal to appoint Abdulla Sodiq to key committees. During the disruptions on the parliament floor, Abdul Raheem said Sodiq had been offered two committee options as required by standing orders and that the ruling majority was not required to place him on committees requested by MDP. The opposition continued protesting outside parliament, with minority leader Ibrahim Nazil saying the government was trying to place Sodiq on low-priority committees and vowing to continue protests until he is appointed to a key committee such as the national security committee.
A government bill to halve the cigarette import duty was accepted unanimously by the 49 members who took part in the vote. MDP members did not vote after the ejections. The bill, which cuts the tariff from MVR 8 (US$ 0.5) to MVR 4 per cigarette was sent to a committee of the whole house, a procedure usually used to expedite passage. The debate grew heated with the parties trading accusations of corruption. PNC members said the duty had originally been raised over fears that banning vapes would push many to switch to cigarettes, but that research had shown this did not happen. Baarah MP Ibrahim Shujau said the government's "stringent measures" had stopped vape users moving to tobacco, and that the duty cut now rested on a "joint recommendation" grounded in academic research.
Azima Shukoor, representing Mariyam Dheena Solih – former deputy director of procurement at Fenaka who is facing abuse of authority charges over the procurement of security systems – asked the Criminal Court to bar media from covering the trial. Azima argued there was no need for media attention and that excluding journalists would cause no harm for the trial. Judge Ahmed Niyaz briefly adjourned proceedings before instructing her to submit detailed arguments at the next hearing. Dheena and Ismail Shamoon, former head of Fenaka’s ICT department, are accused of improperly awarding a contract to Keiretsu Pvt Ltd for security cameras, a command centre and video conferencing systems across Fenaka branches, and authorising payments before services were delivered. Both denied the charges.
New findings by Fintech News showed that the Maldives has the highest cost of living in South Asia, with monthly expenses for a single person estimated at US$ 812 excluding rent. The figures, based on data from Numbeo, ranked Sri Lanka second at US$ 449, followed by Afghanistan (US$ 397), Bhutan (US$ 380), Pakistan (US$ 354), Bangladesh (US$ 348), Nepal (US$ 312), and India (US$ 292). Fintech also found that the Maldives has the region’s highest debt-to-GDP ratio at 125.4 percent.
Paul Kapur, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs, paid a courtesy call on President Muizzu, during which Kapur noted US interest in “broadening cooperation” in areas of mutual interest, including economic development, increased investments, and maritime security.
Male City Council member for Villimalé Ibrahim Samah criticised groups protesting a housing tower project on land in Vilimalé occupied by old laurel-wood trees, saying residents did not oppose the project and that the protesting NGO was not from Vilimalé. Samah and council member Ahmed Saneeh Haneef, both from the ruling PNC, proposed asking the youth ministry to make NGOs “more responsible,” arguing projects should not be halted over protests by a few people. Maafannu North member Hussain Furushan, who had tabled the discussion, challenged these comments saying Vilimalé belonged to everyone in the Greater Malé area and proposed asking the housing ministry to ensure construction does not damage the trees. The proposal was later passed by the opposition-majority council.
A series of board changes were made across several state-owned enterprises. Aminath Raisham and Aishath Ali were removed from the boards of Maldives Ports Limited and Visit Maldives Corporation Limited respectively. Sherina Solih and Ahmed Nasif were appointed as new board members of Addu International Airport and Maldives Airports Company respectively. In addition, Sa’aadha Ibrahim was appointed as both board member and chairperson of Maldives Transport and Contracting Company.
Zaina Abdulla was appointed to the Privatisation and Corporatisation Board as the representative member from the banking sector.
Parliament approved former commissioner general of taxation Hassan Zareer as the new finance minister with 49 votes from the ruling PNC majority. Zareer, the administration’s third finance minister, was nominated following the resignation of former minister Moosa Zameer, who stepped down citing health reasons.
Education Minister Ismail Shafeeu told parliament that teachers at Iskandharu School could not register a union under the name “Iskandharu Workers Union” because trade union regulations prohibit using names identical or resembling to state institutions. Responding to questions from MP Mauroof Zakir about the school rejecting the union, Shafeeu said teachers already have a platform to raise concerns through the national Teachers Association and argued schools require special protections as institutions involving the interests of parents, teachers, students and society. He added that the ministry will appeal the registration of the union since it contradicted the regulation.
Fisheries Minister Ahmed Shiyam said it has become increasingly difficult to attract young people to the fishing industry, echoing President Muizzu’s remarks that many fishermen have moved into jobs at state-owned companies after being offered political positions. Shiyam said five young men were trained on major fishing vessels last year and are now working in the sector, with plans to continue the programme this year. He also said fishermen have historically not been formally recognised as workers by the state, making it difficult for them to access bank loans for housing and education.
Malé City Council approved extending the opening hours of Sultan Park and Lonuziyaaraiy Park from 5:30am until midnight. Both parks are currently open from 6am to 10pm, with a break at 6pm for prayer time.
Villa College was ranked joint 82nd on the Quality Education (SDG 4) indicator of the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Rankings, which evaluate universities based on their commitment and real-world contribution to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The college was ranked within the band of 301-400 in its overall ranking from among 1600 institutions worldwide.
Opposition MP Mohamed Ibrahim proposed making the use and forgery of fake educational certificates a serious criminal offence. In a letter to the speaker, he also raised concerns over unaccredited and low-standard academic programmes and called for officials from the Maldives Qualifications Authority to be summoned to a parliament committee to explain the authority’s role and challenges. He proposed amending the Higher Education and Training Act and strengthening the legal framework governing higher education.
Parliament approved Mohamed Nizar as the chair of the Privatisation and Corporatisation Board with the backing of 49 votes from the ruling PNC. No MDP MPs were in attendance for the vote.
Police disposed of a massive haul of alcohol in Dhoonidhoo, collected over the course of 34 separate police cases. The disposal included 364 branded bottles, 87 plastic bottles, 25 cans of beer, and seven miscellaneous alcohol items. Meanwhile, the Gaafu Alifu Villingili police department conducted a separate disposal of 105 alcohol bottles and 135 beer cans, all of which were seized from departing tourists at Kooddoo Airport between March 1 and April 14.