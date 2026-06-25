Majlis clashes, Fenaka trial and cost of living

A government bill to halve the cigarette import duty was accepted unanimously by the 49 members who took part in the vote. MDP members did not vote after the ejections. The bill, which cuts the tariff from MVR 8 (US$ 0.5) to MVR 4 per cigarette was sent to a committee of the whole house, a procedure usually used to expedite passage. The debate grew heated with the parties trading accusations of corruption. PNC members said the duty had originally been raised over fears that banning vapes would push many to switch to cigarettes, but that research had shown this did not happen. Baarah MP Ibrahim Shujau said the government's "stringent measures" had stopped vape users moving to tobacco, and that the duty cut now rested on a "joint recommendation" grounded in academic research.