IMF warning, gas hike and market contracts

The IMF said Middle East conflict has significantly weighed on the Maldives' near-term outlook, projecting real GDP growth will slow to about one percent in 2026 on weaker tourism and higher energy prices, in a statement at the close of its annual Article IV mission. The delegation, which visited from June 4 to 14, said the economy had navigated a challenging environment with improved resilience, helped by a sizeable fiscal consolidation in 2025 and strong tourism, and that official bilateral support had eased near-term external pressures and lifted reserves. It credited the authorities with continuing to meet debt obligations, including timely sukuk and loan repayments, and said the financial system was stable. But it warned that downside risks dominate: while recent repayments eased immediate solvency concerns, the fiscal deficit and public debt are projected to stay elevated and the risk of debt distress "remains high," with the current account deficit widening further on higher import bills. The IMF urged reform-based spending restraint and stronger revenue, singling out a review of subsidy schemes – targeting the vulnerable through means testing – in light of the oil-price surge, and flagged state-owned enterprises as "a material source of fiscal and governance risk." It welcomed the MMA's resumption of open market operations and said the Foreign Currency Act had helped ease forex pressures and build reserves, but stressed that decisive adjustment was key to preserving the exchange rate peg.