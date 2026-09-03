Hottest day, remittance dollars and hiring controls

Five people were injured in three accidents in Malé and Hulhumalé on Wednesday, police said. A motorcycle went out of control near Vinares 6 at 8am while avoiding a child who ran across the road; police said the motorcycle did not hit the child. A bus and a motorcycle collided at 5.10pm, injuring a 69-year-old man riding and a 72-year-old woman behind him, neither seriously. Two motorcycles collided in Hulhumalé Phase 2 at 8.11pm, with one person cut on the top of the right foot.