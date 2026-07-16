HDC layoffs, Hoarafushi assault and drug dens

Al Madheena Investment, in which Islamic Minister Shaheem has an interest, awarded the first phase of a school it is building in Hulhumalé to Rasheed Carpentry and Construction, Adhadhu reported. The first phase covers laying the foundation and columns. RCC also holds the Islamic ministry's Hulhumalé waqf building contract, a project carried out under Shaheem's oversight. Al Madheena has so far paid RCC a 10 percent advance of MVR 1.5 million for the school's first phase, leaving MVR 13.5 million outstanding on that phase; it plans to take a bank loan to continue the six-storey project once the first phase is done. Al Madheena was contracted to build a school and mosque on one plot in Hulhumalé in January 2024, teaching grades 1–10 with higher education planned, HDC said. The ministry last year also awarded RCC two waqf buildings: Dharul Arqam in Malé for MVR 39.4 million and Dharussalaam in Hulhumalé for MVR 244.5 million.