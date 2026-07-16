HDC layoffs, Hoarafushi assault and drug dens

HDC, the state-owned company that manages Hulhumalé, began emailing staff to tell them their posts have been abolished. The company, which employs more than 2,000 people, opened a voluntary-departure window that closes next Monday, but staff sent notices today were told their posts were gone. They were reportedly given until noon on Thursday to apply for voluntary retirement, after which they would be dismissed. The cuts follow a directive for SOEs to reduce staff by 33 percent; Fenaka's parallel scheme drew just 108 of its 8,000 staff. Former MDP chairman Fayyaz Ismail said on X that HDC was sacking staff in clear breach of employment law, forcing out hundreds of MDP supporters without even 24 hours' notice, based on a list drawn up by PNC MPs.
The Criminal Court ordered part of a house in Malé closed for three months over alleged use as a drug den, police said. It is the sixth such premises closed in the capital since May. Five others were closed for three months each between May and June. Separately, two people were arrested with drugs after entering a house in Addu's Maradhoo-Feydhoo that had been closed under a court order since June 15. Ahmed Sharath, 32, and Aishath Saleem, 37, were remanded for 15 days.
Bank of Maldives launched a Youth Entrepreneurship Financing scheme offering Maldivians aged 18 to 30 unsecured loans of up to MVR 150,000 (US$ 9,730), with no collateral required, to start or grow micro and small businesses. President Muizzu launched the facility at the Youth Entrepreneurs Expo. It carries a seven percent annual interest rate, approval within 24 hours, and repayment over up to five years including a six-month grace period, with BML's SME Digital also providing mentoring and training. BML said the scheme is worth MVR 1 billion.
The housing ministry launched an online service letting Gulhifalhu land recipients under the Binveriya scheme get their handover letters through the Hiyaavehi Portal, replacing in-person collection at Gulhifalhu. Through the portal they can also view their plot's location and status. The documents can be downloaded only by those who have completed land registration following the revised land-use plan. A total of 3,520 plots across seven sizes, from 1,250 to 3,650 square feet, are being allocated at Gulhifalhu; handovers began in September last year.
Al Madheena Investment, in which Islamic Minister Shaheem has an interest, awarded the first phase of a school it is building in Hulhumalé to Rasheed Carpentry and Construction, Adhadhu reported. The first phase covers laying the foundation and columns. RCC also holds the Islamic ministry's Hulhumalé waqf building contract, a project carried out under Shaheem's oversight. Al Madheena has so far paid RCC a 10 percent advance of MVR 1.5 million for the school's first phase, leaving MVR 13.5 million outstanding on that phase; it plans to take a bank loan to continue the six-storey project once the first phase is done. Al Madheena was contracted to build a school and mosque on one plot in Hulhumalé in January 2024, teaching grades 1–10 with higher education planned, HDC said. The ministry last year also awarded RCC two waqf buildings: Dharul Arqam in Malé for MVR 39.4 million and Dharussalaam in Hulhumalé for MVR 244.5 million.
Parliament's public accounts committee decided to refer Fenaka's Addu projects for a money-laundering investigation over practices it said were open to corruption. An audit report found Addu projects were run at heavy loss to the company, with MVR 77 million in unpaid electricity and water bills; that MVR 783,296 of petty cash went to businesses linked to staff and their relatives; and that MVR 130,220 was taken as petty cash using forged documents, leaving it unclear how much of MVR 4.3 million in project petty cash actually reached the sites. Four in-house projects run from 2021 to June 2024 cost MVR 117 million but need an estimated MVR 68 million more to finish.
BML highlighted an International Accounts feature on its digital wallet, Swipe, letting customers open an account with an IBAN to receive funds from banks abroad in US dollars, euros or pounds. The bank said transfers are credited to the Swipe wallet instantly or near-instantly, with person-to-person transfers free. BML said Swipe has grown to more than 20,000 users since launching earlier this year, with over 3,300 merchants.
Thinadhoo City Council said it is owed MVR 42 million in land rent and fines, publishing a list of 46 plots whose rent has gone unpaid. Maldive Gas owes MVR 5.7 million on its gas station. Thinadhoo North MP Saudulla Hilmy owes MVR 433,155 on a store in his name and MVR 344,449 on a plot in the name of his company, Swift Engineering. The council warned it would take legal action against those who do not pay.
Japan provided a grant of 152 million yen (about US $1 million) to continue scholarships for Maldivians. The JDS scheme, running since 2020, funds master's degrees at Japanese universities; 17 Maldivians have graduated and nine are studying in Japan.
A person in a drug case said that 8.3kg of drugs, smuggled in false-bottomed luggage belonging to Indian nationals arriving from Bengaluru, were brought because someone called "Bhai" promised to pay them, according to court detention orders. Two Indian nationals and three Maldivians were arrested in early June.
Police urged football fans to keep the noise down while watching the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England, which kicked off at midnight Maldives time. Many Maldivians and resident foreigners support Argentina. "As many people will be resting during the late hours, please avoid causing unnecessary disturbance in residential areas and on public roads by cheering loudly, playing loud music, or sounding vehicle horns," police said.