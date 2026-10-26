Funadhoo fire, foreign freeholds and rape suspects

The cabinet decided in September 2025 to amend the constitution to allow foreigners to own land in designated real estate development zones, Adhadhu reported, citing a copy of the cabinet decision and a draft constitutional amendment confirmed by multiple sources. The proposal, submitted by Housing and Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib, included seven measures: a constitutional amendment, a property ownership law, a real estate development law, a property dispute resolution system, investor residence visas, updates to the property registry and a new property regulatory authority. The draft amendment proposed creating real estate development zones, declared by presidential decree and separate from inhabited islands, where foreigners could own property but would not be eligible for citizenship or political rights. Master developers would need to invest at least US$1 billion, and developments on reclaimed land would require 70 per cent of the land to be newly reclaimed. Implementation of the decision has been stalled after a poor showing in April's council elections and the political fallout from the Aisha documentary, according to Adhadhu.