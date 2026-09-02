Forex crackdown, toddler death and mayor trial

The Prosecutor General's Office pressed charges of intentionally providing false information to a government office against Thinadhoo Mayor Saud Ali. He is accused of providing false information to obtain city status for the island, which had a registered population of 7,906 when former President Solih announced the city designation in August 2023, below the 10,000 threshold, before the Elections Commission later recorded the population as 10,150. Saud was accused of sending a false list of registered population to the Local Government Authority that included repeated names and the names of people registered to other islands. He is also accused of misleading police during their investigation by claiming there was no record of a population list submitted to a government office to seek city status for the island. If convicted, Saud faces a total prison sentence of two years – one year, seven months and six days for forgery and simulating a document under Section 310 of the Penal Code, and four months and 24 days for providing false statements to law enforcement under Section 521.