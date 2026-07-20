Fire hazards, Transparency accounts and female commissioner

The Civil Court ordered MVR 300,000 (US$ 19,455) frozen in Transparency Maldives' bank account over unpaid compensation to a former employee. Ali Shareef took the NGO to the Employment Tribunal after it set a leaving date that breached his contract once managers learnt another organisation had offered him a job, and said he was harassed and discriminated against until he was forced to resign. The tribunal found he had been dismissed improperly, ordered him reinstated and awarded him back pay and benefits worth MVR 356,932 at that point. Transparency appealed to the High Court, which upheld the tribunal judgment. It has since appealed to the Supreme Court. The Civil Court ordered the money paid within three days last month and Shareef sought the freeze after Transparency did not pay.
President Muizzu appointed Fathimath Ameeza as Commissioner General of Taxation, the first woman to hold the post. Ameeza has worked at MIRA for more than 16 years, most recently as deputy commissioner general, and previously headed its enforcement division.
The housing ministry invited proposals to build 2,100 affordable home-ownership units on 13 islands under a public-private partnership, open to locally registered firms and consortiums with 100 per cent Maldivian shareholding. The tender follows contracts signed last week with five companies to build 1,000 units in Hulhumalé under the same model.
Nearly three-quarters of tourists (73 percent) were visiting the Maldives for the first time, according to the tourism ministry's Maldives Visitor Survey 2025, with 25 percent repeat visitors. Beaches were the main reason for choosing the Maldives, cited by 63 percent, followed by underwater life at 55 percent. Resorts took 70 percent of visitors and guesthouses 21 percent, and 78 percent said the Maldives was their first-choice destination. Snorkelling and rest were the most sought experiences, with 24 percent travelling for a honeymoon. British visitors were the largest group at 12 percent, followed by Chinese and Russians at nine percent each and Indians and Germans at 8 percent.
PNC accepted responsibility for damage caused at Kaamil Didi School during the brawl at its internal election vote count on July 11. Education Minister Shafeeu told Adhadhu the party had agreed to compensate for a broken door pane and damage to two buttons on the sound system's mixer. Three people have been arrested and police are still investigating. An elderly PNC member had a panic attack during the disturbance and several others were injured. Videos circulating on social media show some of those involved grabbing and pushing police, defying orders and obstructing them. Hulhumalé North MP Hussain Shareef's son is alleged to have taken part, along with President's Office staff and political appointees. Some PNC members allege Shareef sent the group that started the brawl. He denies it.
The Maldives and India signed MoUs for Indian grant-funded equipment for fitness and recreation centres on 42 islands under the High Impact Community Development Projects scheme.