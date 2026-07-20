Fire hazards, Transparency accounts and female commissioner

The Civil Court ordered MVR 300,000 (US$ 19,455) frozen in Transparency Maldives' bank account over unpaid compensation to a former employee. Ali Shareef took the NGO to the Employment Tribunal after it set a leaving date that breached his contract once managers learnt another organisation had offered him a job, and said he was harassed and discriminated against until he was forced to resign. The tribunal found he had been dismissed improperly, ordered him reinstated and awarded him back pay and benefits worth MVR 356,932 at that point. Transparency appealed to the High Court, which upheld the tribunal judgment. It has since appealed to the Supreme Court. The Civil Court ordered the money paid within three days last month and Shareef sought the freeze after Transparency did not pay.