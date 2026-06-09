Finance shuffle, BML rating and qazf trial

Former President Solih gave his most detailed public account yet of the internal MDP disputes and the factors behind the party's 2023 presidential election loss, blaming the biggest obstacle to his administration on Nasheed's push to change the system of governance to a parliamentary one with himself as prime minister. Speaking at a rally for chairperson candidate Meekail Naseem in Addu's Maradhoo, Solih said that things changed after the 2019 parliamentary elections, when some MPs decided the parliamentary group would operate separately from the government. Solih said this forced him to lobby for support on every bill, and that some MDP MPs attacked him and the government in parliament, calling them "thieves" and trying to discredit them more aggressively than the actual opposition. He said Nasheed called him within the first year asking to hold a referendum to switch to a parliamentary system; Solih said he replied that a coalition agreement was in place and the change could be pursued after his term ended, but Nasheed did not accept this. Nasheed later sent ministers and media a message saying he wanted a referendum before the 2023 election to become prime minister under a parliamentary system, Solih said, adding that research showed the parliamentary system had only 20-25 percent support, and that pursuing it before the presidential election would have cost MDP the vote. Solih said Nasheed had agreed that whoever lost the presidential primary would back the winner, but did not do so after losing. He also rejected later Nasheed proposals – including holding a referendum before the second round or before the new president was sworn in, and removing three cabinet ministers, among them former finance minister Ameer. Solih acknowledged the 2023 loss was driven by failure to campaign in the first round and to rebut allegations about stolen Covid ventilators, "selling the sea," and Indian troops in the Maldives, which he said are now known to be untrue. Solih said responsibility for the 2023 loss was largely his own, and called for the party to unite behind Meekail to win in 2028.