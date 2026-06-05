Noonu fever, illegal subletting and declined charges

The Hithadhoo North by-election campaign entered its final stretch ahead of Saturday's vote, with both PNC and MDP running intensive door-to-door campaigns and rallies in what the ruling party has described as its current top priority. PNC candidate Ahmed Saeed 'Sodaa' has was supported on the ground by Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla, several cabinet ministers including campaign manager Sports Minister Abdulla Rafiu and Fisheries Minister Ahmed Shiyam, and PNC MPs making repeated trips to the constituency. MDP candidate and former Addu mayor Abdulla Sodiq 'Sobe' drew the party's senior leadership to Addu, with former Presidents Nasheed and Solih, MDP president Abdulla Shahid, acting chairman Abdul Ghafoor Moosa and Malé Mayor Adam Azim all attending the closing rally on Thursday night. Former President Yameen also endorsed Sobe. At the rally, Sobe said Muizzu's failure to visit Addu for Sodaa's campaign signalled a heavy MDP victory. He expected to win significant PNC votes alongside MDP ones. Polling opens at 8am at seven boxes; 4,120 voters are eligible. Sobe previously held the same constituency seat on the Addu council from 2011 to 2017, winning with majorities of 1,147 votes in 2014 and 1,376 in 2017. The seat fell vacant on April 12 when the Supreme Court ruled Sinan had lost it over an unpaid Islamic Bank loan. Sinan won the PNC primary 226-187 against Saeed. But Sinan later relinquished the ticket. He voluntarily stepped aside for family reasons, according to the PNC.