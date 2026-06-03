Fenaka downsizing, taxi app and prayer breaks

Fenaka Corporation opened a voluntary separation programme to cut staff numbers, offering four months' salary to employees who leave on their own request between Tuesday and June 14, alongside an early retirement option, multiple media outlets reported, citing an internal memo. Managing Director Mohamed Afeef told Mihaaru that the state utility company's 8,000-strong workforce is "not right-sized" and is straining the company's ability to fund spare parts, fuel and other operational costs. He said some employees do not even need to clock in, having been hired under project pretexts before being made permanent, with attendance records assembled at month-end to justify salary payments. Some go fishing or engage in "improper activities" instead of working. Afeef said the right-sizing exercise was now mapping which sites needed more staff and which could be reduced. The Fenaka workforce had been built up over successive administrations through politically-driven recruitment, including hundreds of jobs created across the country in the run-up to the April 4 local council elections.
MTCC launched the Malé Taxi Line app on the Apple app store with an Android version coming soon, offering three payment options: an in-app wallet, card payment before the trip, and scan-to-pay after. The app includes features such as advance booking up to three hours ahead, an SOS emergency button, driver messaging, and trip history. The launch comes amid unresolved corruption allegations over the MVR 13 million (US$ 843,000) app development contract awarded without competitive bidding.
Thoddoo Council announced it will close all sports facilities during prayer times, following President Muizzu's statement that the government is working toward requiring prayer breaks at state sports venues nationwide. Under the council's policy, facilities will close for 30 minutes after every prayer call as well as daily from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and on Fridays from 10:30am to 2:00pm.
HPA announced two more measles cases were detected during the Eid holiday, bringing the total number of cases reported this year to 11. A help desk has been set up at IGMH for anyone showing symptoms. HPA urged anyone developing fever with a rash to seek medical attention promptly, wear a mask when visiting healthcare facilities, avoid public transport, and self-isolate while awaiting test results.
A fire broke out at a fibreglass workshop in Shaviyani Milandhoo, burning for nearly two hours before police and residents extinguished it around 1:00am. No injuries were reported, though three dinghies, fibreglass moulds, and workshop equipment were damaged. Police are investigating the incident.
The infrastructure ministry began surveys and studies needed to develop detailed designs for modernising roads in Malé and Vilimalé under a Chinese government grant. Site surveys and stakeholder consultations are scheduled to run until July 4.
Police restructured its organisational framework effective June 1, consolidating from 17 commands to 14, with functions reorganised under areas including investigations, intelligence, forensics, operational support, technology, training, and corporate support. The new structure also establishes separate commands for Malé, Hulhumalé, northern, and southern policing. Police said the restructure aims to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, improve service delivery, and better allocate resources in response to evolving public safety needs.
About 370 beds have been added to the corrections system with additional holding cells under construction at Hulhumalé Prison, including a 140-person unit at the former Covid facility, with a target of reaching 500 total beds this term, Commissioner of Prisons Hassan Zareer told state media. He acknowledged that overcrowding is compounded by inadequate segregation infrastructure, with elderly and young offenders sharing the same quarters, and said a dedicated unit for long-term inmates is being established. The long-term solution is a centralised "one prison concept" facility at Uthuru Thila Falhu, removing prisons from two inhabited islands.
President Muizzu expressed condolences on the passing of Ibrahim Haleem of Maafannu Faiykoani, a recipient of the National Award of Honour for Service to the State, who served six former presidents during more than half a century at the presidential residence Muleeaage.
The government amended the Aasandha scheme regulations to allow overseas medical referrals when treatment is available locally but difficult to access, taking into account the nature and severity of the illness and other surrounding circumstances. The previous criteria only covered treatments unavailable in the Maldives or not covered under Aasandha agreements. The amendment also removes assistive devices for people with disabilities from the list of services excluded from Aasandha coverage, as those costs are now handled under a separate NSPA budget. The changes come after several NSPA medical welfare services were recently transferred to Aasandha.
3D artist and designer Hussain Niyaz accused PSM of using one of his works without permission in this year's Eid al-Adha branding. The artwork, a Bodu Mas 3D illustration, was used in Television Maldives' Eid coverage. According to Niyaz, it was the second time state media had used his work without permission. After he submitted a complaint by email, PSM's legal department told him the company would defend itself if he took the matter to court. Niyaz, who also designs Dhivehi fonts, said his free-to-use fonts were fair to use, but the Bodu Mas illustration required payment. "Welcome to a company like TVM stealing the work of a regular designer, denying it, and now offering legal arguments to court," he wrote, asking for public support. He said other parties had also used his artwork without permission.
Sri Lanka's Hayleys is selling Amaya Kuda Rah Maldives to Bohemia Luxury Resort for US$ 17.25 million, a loss of about US$ 6 million on the US$ 23 million Hayleys paid to acquire the South Ari atoll resort in 2016, the Sri Lankan conglomerate said in its first-quarter financial results. Hayleys signed the asset purchase agreement on May 16, following a February 3 letter of intent, and expects the transaction – covering property, plant and equipment, leasehold rights, intangible assets and inventories – to close within a few months. The Maldives subsidiary, Luxury Resort (Pvt) Ltd, was classified under "discontinued operations" in Hayleys' March 2026 accounts. Hayleys reported a US$ 3.7 million loss for the year, with its hospitality sector posting a US$760,000 loss driven largely by falling revenue from the Maldives property. The 51-villa resort sits 20 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport. Hotelier Maldives reported the resort has more recently operated as NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort.
The Food and Drug Authority is migrating its ‘Dhirithi’ food producer and seller registration portal to the government's oneGov platform, with the service suspended from 2:00pm Wednesday while existing registrant data is transferred. All new registrations and service applications must be submitted through oneGov.