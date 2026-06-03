Fenaka downsizing, taxi app and prayer breaks

Fenaka Corporation opened a voluntary separation programme to cut staff numbers, offering four months' salary to employees who leave on their own request between Tuesday and June 14, alongside an early retirement option, multiple media outlets reported, citing an internal memo. Managing Director Mohamed Afeef told Mihaaru that the state utility company's 8,000-strong workforce is "not right-sized" and is straining the company's ability to fund spare parts, fuel and other operational costs. He said some employees do not even need to clock in, having been hired under project pretexts before being made permanent, with attendance records assembled at month-end to justify salary payments. Some go fishing or engage in "improper activities" instead of working. Afeef said the right-sizing exercise was now mapping which sites needed more staff and which could be reduced. The Fenaka workforce had been built up over successive administrations through politically-driven recruitment, including hundreds of jobs created across the country in the run-up to the April 4 local council elections.