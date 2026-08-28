Fatal leak, death sentence and balcony video

A 51-year-old woman died after a gas leak at a house on Dhilkusha Goalhi in Maafannu on Thursday morning. Police identified her as Zahidha Thaufeeg, who was dead on arrival at IGMH. A 19-year-old woman was being treated at ADK. Neighbours reported a strong smell of gas from the house. Police and MNDF found the two women unresponsive.
The Criminal Court sentenced Mohamed Ibrahim, 29, to death for the murder of Moosa Ibrahim in Lhaviyani Maavah on 28 July 2025, after the victim's family chose to seek capital punishment. The court had the defendant re-enact the stabbing before a forensic pathologist after his confession was rejected because he denied murderous intent, the expert testified that severed neck vessels caused fatal blood loss, confirming the manner of death matched the attack.
Police are investigating after a video circulated on social media appearing to show a couple having sex on a balcony of Hiya Tower 12 in Hulhumalé Phase 2, in view of other towers. Police said the video came to their attention and they are looking into it.
MDP’s parliamentary group accused the ruling PNC supermajority of rubber-stamping government legislation without proper consultation, adequate debate or relevant expert input, saying bills were delivered in the middle of the night and rushed through committee without stakeholder engagement. MP Mohamed Ibrahim alleged the government had taken MDP amendments, reworded them slightly and submitted them as its own, calling President Muizzu's denial of this an outright lie.
The PG office accepted a case filed against Thinadhoo Mayor Saud Ali on 19 August for allegedly providing false information to obtain city status for the island, which had a registered population of 7,906 when former President Solih announced the city designation in August 2023, below the 10,000 threshold, before the Elections Commission later recorded the population as 10,150. The High Court had previously dismissed a separate case seeking to revoke the city designation.
Customs signed an MoU with all banks operating in the Maldives to share information on trade transactions made through banks for imports and exports, to check that payments made by telegraphic transfer match the goods actually brought in. Customs Commissioner General Fathimath Diyana signed at MMA with the banks' chief executives and managing directors. MMA's Financial Intelligence Unit will coordinate the work.
An MVR100 (US$6.5) fine for jaywalking in the new road traffic bill passed by parliament on Wednesday caught the media's attention. The bill requires pedestrian rules to be set by ministerial regulation, and exempts military vehicles from the law when used for military purposes while requiring them to be operated safely around the public.
Former MP Hisaan Hussain resigned as MDP deputy president, saying it would be undemocratic to remain in a position appointed by a party president who has since resigned, following Abdulla Shahid’s resignation as party president on 14 August to contest the presidential primary.