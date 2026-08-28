Fatal leak, death sentence and balcony video

The Criminal Court sentenced Mohamed Ibrahim, 29, to death for the murder of Moosa Ibrahim in Lhaviyani Maavah on 28 July 2025, after the victim's family chose to seek capital punishment. The court had the defendant re-enact the stabbing before a forensic pathologist after his confession was rejected because he denied murderous intent, the expert testified that severed neck vessels caused fatal blood loss, confirming the manner of death matched the attack.