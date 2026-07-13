Fatal accident, card spending and congestion agency

The dollar shortage and the rising black-market rate are the result of the Muizzu government's incompetent policies, former finance minister Ibrahim Ameer contended at an MDP panel discussion, accusing the government of printing close to MVR 4 billion despite repeated denials. He blamed the weakening Rufiyaa on failure to rein in state spending and secure the foreign currency needed to finance the budget. He said MMA figures showed treasury securities had risen from MVR 9.6 billion to about MVR 21 billion over the past two and a half years and that money in circulation had grown to MVR 78 billion. Ameer said businesses are unable to get dollars for telegraphic transfers were buying on the black market, with TT delays making shipments impossible to plan. Former MP Ilyas Labeeb said the Rufiyaa money supply had nearly doubled from MVR 41.4 billion at the end of 2020 to MVR 78.4 billion this month, while the dollars entering the budget amounted to only about MVR 16 billion at the parallel rate. In a country that imports nearly everything and earns most of its dollars from tourism, that mismatch made a shortage inevitable, he said.