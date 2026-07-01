Dollar investment, ex-presidents' security and measles rise

The Criminal Court convicted four people over a month-long kidnapping in which a man, Abdulla Rajeeh, was held captive, beaten and had a finger amputated with a pipe cutter over an unpaid drug debt, relying on Rajeeh's initial police statement and CCTV and forensic evidence after he recanted in court and no prosecution witnesses cooperated. Ali Sameer, who ordered the amputation, was sentenced to 10 years, Ahmed Saif Waheed, who carried it out, got 15 years, and Mohamed Naushaan, who held Rajeeh down, received ten years, while MNDF member Ahmed Zayaan was convicted of failing to help despite knowing of the abuse and given a three-month sentence already served. A second MNDF member, Mohamed Nafaah, was acquitted of heating the cutter used in the amputation.