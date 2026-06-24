Dollar crunch, ICE partnership and mental health crisis

Maldives Islamic Bank capped e-commerce dollar transactions on its Rufiyaa card at 10 a month. The bank, which already limits foreign currency spending to US$ 250 a month, said subscription services, overseas point-of-sale payments and medical and travel spending would be unaffected. It said the restriction was introduced to ensure sustainable access to essential services, after finding that some customers were using the facility for non-essential purposes. The move follows similar restrictions by Bank of Maldives, which tightened limits on foreign online and e-commerce transactions last month as dollar demand outstripped supply. The curbs reflect a persistent dollar shortage that has pushed the black-market rate well above the pegged rate, squeezing access to foreign currency for businesses and ordinary spending alike.
Maldives Police Service signed an MOU with he United States Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations to strengthen cooperation in combating complex transnational crime such as terrorism, illicit drugs, trafficking in persons, cybercrime, counter-proliferation, intellectual property theft, and economic or financial crime. The US embassy in Maldives said key areas of cooperation will include information sharing in law enforcement, coordinated operations across priority crime groups, strengthening and consolidating existing cooperative networks, capacity building and professional development.
More than 70,000 people sought psychiatric consultations in the past three years, of which 45,000 sought treatment in Greater Malé, Health Minister Geela Ali told parliament. A mental health helpline established in 2024 attended to over 10,000 calls in 2025 alone. A 10,000 square feet plot of land has been allocated in Hulhumalé to build a mental health hospital announced in April, she said, adding that the hospital needs to be built in the region with the most number of patients.
The Health Protection Agency detected two new measles cases over the past week, bringing the total number of cases reported this year to 22. The agency urged anyone experiencing fever and rash to seek medical attention and to avoid going out in public if symptoms appear. HPA also advised people who suspect they may have contracted the disease to isolate themselves while awaiting testing.
Mohamed Shakeel, a ruling party member who previously held several internal positions including senator and most recently party registrar, was approved by parliament for appointment to the Elections Commission with 51 votes in favour from the ruling PNC and seven against from the opposition MDP. Following the controversial appointment to the ostensibly independent electoral body, Shakeel resigned as managing director and board member of Maldives Hajj Corporation.
A 14-year-old boy fell from the second floor of the Amaan Dhoadhi 5 flat in Hulhumalé Phase 2 at 11:14pm on Monday night. Police said the boy was initially taken to Hulhumale hospital and later transferred to IGMH for treatment.
Opposition MP Mohamed Ibrahim 'Kudu' proposed amendments to the 1978 Maldives Island Residency Act to allow people registered to one island to change their permanent address if they legally acquire ownership of – or the right to live in – a plot of land, a house, flat, or other suitable residence on another island through inheritance, land subdivision, purchase, gifts, court rulings, or government housing schemes. Under the current law, people aged over 16 can only change their island registry after living on another island continuously for at least five years.
Police issued an Interpol red notice seeking the arrest of Izyan Abdul Hakeem, a 38-year-old man from Nilandhoo accused of sexually abusing a minor. Police said he fled the country after the case was reported and that his current whereabouts remain unknown.
All pharmacies operated by the State Trading Organisation will be closed from June 24 to 26 for an inventory count as part of the transition of pharmacy operations to the new State Pharmaceutical and Medical Supplies Corporation. STO said all pharmacy services will be provided by the new company after the handover.
Health Minister Geela Ali came under fire after she told MP Abdulla Sodiq 'Sobe' that she did not understand his question because he spoke in the Addu dialect when questioning the minister in parliament. Sodiq – a former Addu mayor who has been speaking exclusively in dialect of the southernmost atoll since winning the Hithadhoo seat in a by-election earlier this month – asked about the unavailability of psychiatric medicine and injections at the Addu Equatorial Hospital and for an update on the construction of a new building for the hospital. Geela responded only to the question about the new building, saying she could not understand the questions because “I am not an Addu person,” drawing criticism over the remarks.
The Criminal Court held a hearing in a case filed by Adhadhu challenging the seizure of equipment taken during a police raid on its newsroom in late April. Adhadhu argued police entered the office under a search and inspection warrant, which did not authorise the seizure of assets unless they were directly linked to the alleged offence. The outlet also accused police of violating provisions of the criminal procedure code requiring special procedures when seizing computer data connected to protected professions such as journalism, noting that the protection of journalists’ sources is a constitutional right. A judgement on the case is reportedly due to be issued at the next hearing.
The Indian High Commission donated laptops to the constituencies of six ruling party MPs. They were handed over to Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Kurendhoo MP Mohamed Shamin Habeeb, Manadhoo MP Husnee Mubarik, Huraa MP Anara Naeem, Kendhikulhudhoo MP Afoo Hamid and Nilandhoo MP Fathimath Sauda at a ceremony in parliament.
Ali Ibrahim, a 37-year-old man from Shaviyani Milandhoo was found guilty of trafficking morphine and sentenced to 25 years in prison along with a fine of MVR 100,000 (US$ 6,485) by the island’s magistrate court. He was arrested in 2023 police raided his home based on information that he possessed, used and trafficked drugs and found several packets of dimorphine. There are three additional cases of trafficking dimorphone against Ali at the court.
The MDP set up an “Inter-local Council Project Development Office” to support local councils with technical and financial assistance. Former finance minister and MDP national council member, Ibrahim Ameer, was appointed as the director general for the office.
A man was sentenced to three months and 18 days in prison for stealing a bottle of perfume from STO People’s Choice shop in Malé on April 15. He was convicted after confessing to stealing the bottle. The Criminal Court ruled that he would have to serve three months and two days since he had already spent 16 days in remand.
The US Embassy in Maldives sponsored a four-day interagency emergency management workshop and tabletop exercise from June 8-11 to strengthen Maldives national disaster preparedness and improve coordination among first responders. The workshop focused on national disaster governance, civil-military coordination, integrated health response, community engagement, and operational weather forecasting. It brought together the US Indo-Pacific Command’s Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, the Montana National Guard, the State Department’s Disaster and Humanitarian Response Bureau, along with Maldivian agencies including the National Disaster Management Authority, Maldives National Defence Force , the health ministry, Maldives Meteorological Service, Maldives Police Service, and the Maldives Red Crescent.