Dollar crunch, ICE partnership and mental health crisis

Health Minister Geela Ali came under fire after she told MP Abdulla Sodiq 'Sobe' that she did not understand his question because he spoke in the Addu dialect when questioning the minister in parliament. Sodiq – a former Addu mayor who has been speaking exclusively in dialect of the southernmost atoll since winning the Hithadhoo seat in a by-election earlier this month – asked about the unavailability of psychiatric medicine and injections at the Addu Equatorial Hospital and for an update on the construction of a new building for the hospital. Geela responded only to the question about the new building, saying she could not understand the questions because “I am not an Addu person,” drawing criticism over the remarks.