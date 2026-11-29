The tourism ministry published regulations setting national safety standards for all water sports and excursions offered to tourists. Guides must give a safety briefing on the weather, sea conditions, hazards and depth before every activity, and must be certified in first aid and rescue, with enough of them for the size of the group. Tourists must do a quick swim check in shallow water before going deeper, and activities must stop when the weather turns, with guides following alerts from the Maldives Meteorological Service. Life jackets are mandatory for specified activities. A four-colour flag system will also be used: green for safe, yellow for caution, red when all water activities are suspended and purple for dangerous marine life such as jellyfish. Operators must register their centres with the ministry by 26 May 2027. Registration is free for small and medium businesses.