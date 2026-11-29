MDP members voted on Friday for about 1,100 party posts, in a contest seen as a test of strength between the party's two main factions ahead of its 2028 presidential primary. "Bodu Badhalu", the faction of party chair Mohamed Nasheed and former chair Fayyaz Ismail, ran against "Team MDP", which is backed by former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and aligned with former Vice President Faisal Naseem's bid for the presidential ticket. The main prize was the 359-member national council, where 86 candidates were elected unopposed and 273 seats were contested.
Nasheed and presidential hopeful Fayyaz Ismail's faction won a majority of the MDP's national council, according to provisional results. It took 11 of Malé's 16 seats. Solih's "Team MDP" won four. An unaligned candidate took the last. Bodu Badhalu also won the party's two wing presidencies as Aik Ahmed Easa beat Arusham Abdulla and Malé councillor Fathimath Zahiyya beat Mariyam Eema Shafeeq. Among those who lost their bids were former speaker Mohamed Aslam, former deputy speaker Moosa Manik and former party president Dr Ibrahim Didi. The result "showed the trust party members have in Bodu Badhalu", Fayyaz said on X.
MP Ahmed Shamheed, who has announced he'll seek the MDP's presidential ticket, alleged on X that the result sheet from his Hulhumalé South constituency did not reflect how members voted for the 16 Malé seats. He claimed some candidates had been credited with about 200 extra votes. Other party members also questioned some of the results.
Former Vaavu Thinadhoo council president Ali Shujau won back his seat in a by-election on Saturday. In July the Local Government Authority had ruled that he lost it by switching parties: he was elected on The Democrats' ticket and joined the MDP after that party was dissolved, and the LGA decided on 19 July that this cost him his seat under the Decentralisation Act. Standing for the MDP, Shujau won 87 votes to 42 for Ahmed Aman Mohamed of the ruling PNC, according to provisional results. The island has 185 eligible voters.
Three Women's Development Committee seats were also contested on Saturday: the PNC's Fathimath Nabaha beat the MDP's Fathimath Muneer by 784 votes to 493 for a Addu Hulhudhoo seat:. independent Rishma Adam beat the PNC's Zainaz Ahmed by 278 votes to 221 for the Haa Alifu Vashafaru WDC presidency. Nasheed said she won the seat working with the MDP. In Vaavu Thinadhoo, independent Zeena Ahmed beat the MDP's Risfa Naseem.
The Prosecutor General's Office charged the managing director of Kingston Holdings Maldives with 139 counts of embezzlement. Since 2023, the company had taken money from customers who were promised cheap motorcycles. It delivered no motorcycles and gave no refunds. The managing director spent the money on other things, according to the PG's office. The charges were filed at the Criminal Court on Thursday, one count for each customer. If convicted on all of them, he faces at least 133 years in prison. Prosecutors are also seeking MVR6.25 million (US$405,320) in compensation for the customers. The cases of 11 more customers were sent back to the police for further investigation.
A resident of the MPL flats in Hulhumalé said on X that flooding had knocked out the building's lifts when their critically ill mother needed emergency care in their ninth-floor flat. According to the post, the paramedics who were called could not reach the flat because all the lifts had stopped working. MNDF Fire and Rescue, which the resident said had to come from Malé, then worked with the tower's management to get them running. The family took the woman down in a wheelchair once a small service lift started working. Residents have also complained of water seeping through walls and into lift shafts at the towers, according to Adhadhu.
Boats carrying snorkellers and divers in the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA) must have propeller guards fitted by 31 December, the environment ministry said. After the deadline, only boats with jet engines or propeller guards will be allowed to take snorkelling and diving groups into the area, a popular whale shark watching site. Propeller guards were first required under a SAMPA management plan that took effect in February 2025, and the ministry has extended the deadline before. After a German tourist was killed when he was caught in a dive boat's propeller at Rangali Manta Point in April, it emerged that no boats had fitted them.
The Gaafu Dhaalu Madaveli council accused Thinadhoo of adding 145 Madaveli islanders to Thinadhoo's island register without their knowledge so that Thinadhoo could become a city. In a statement, the council said the names included people living on Madaveli, Madaveli islanders living on other islands, and people who have died. Under the Decentralisation Act, an island needs a population of 10,000 to become a city. Thinadhoo Mayor Saud Ali is on trial at the Criminal Court over Thinadhoo's bid for city status in 2023. Prosecutors allege that the list his council sent to the Local Government Authority to show a population of 10,000 repeated names and included people from other islands.
The tourism ministry published regulations setting national safety standards for all water sports and excursions offered to tourists. Guides must give a safety briefing on the weather, sea conditions, hazards and depth before every activity, and must be certified in first aid and rescue, with enough of them for the size of the group. Tourists must do a quick swim check in shallow water before going deeper, and activities must stop when the weather turns, with guides following alerts from the Maldives Meteorological Service. Life jackets are mandatory for specified activities. A four-colour flag system will also be used: green for safe, yellow for caution, red when all water activities are suspended and purple for dangerous marine life such as jellyfish. Operators must register their centres with the ministry by 26 May 2027. Registration is free for small and medium businesses.
Materials for construction contracts signed before February now cost 42 per cent more on the world market, according to Mohamed Ali Janah, president of the Maldives Association of Construction Industry. Speaking at an event marking MACI's 25th anniversary on Saturday night, Janah said the industry faced bigger challenges than it had in a long time. He said rising oil prices since the war in the Middle East began had pushed up the cost of materials, shipping them had become extremely difficult, and the dollar shortage was also hurting the industry. Janah is also President Muizzu's principal adviser on trade and investment.
Police closed part of Boduthakurufaanu Magu at midnight on Saturday so that work could begin on the stretch of Malé's ring road near the MPL area. The closed section runs between the Gandakoalhi Higun and Kanbaa Aisa Rani Higun junctions, and Asseyri Higun is also closed. Parking is banned on Gandakoalhi Higun as far as Bandaarumathee Higun. The end of Gandakoalhi Higun that leads onto Boduthakurufaanu Magu is now one-way. The section from the Maafannu police station to the Social Centre was already closed for work. MTCC is redeveloping the road. It has already widened and resurfaced the stretch from the Carnival area to North Harbour, which leaves the section from MPL to IGMH.
Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam called for a stronger regional voice on new threats in the Indian Ocean at a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers in New Delhi on Friday. It was her first IORA meeting as foreign minister. The livelihoods of Maldivians depend on secure waters, she said, and IORA must deliver practical solutions. She met India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday to discuss strengthening ties, according to the foreign ministry. She also held talks with several of her counterparts on the sidelines of the IORA meeting.
The Vara Expo, a jobs fair at Hulhumalé Central Park, ended on Saturday. The homeland security ministry, which organised it, aimed to offer Maldivians at least 1,500 jobs as part of the government's push to replace foreign workers. State-owned companies including MTCC, HDC, WAMCO and Bank of Maldives advertised vacancies at the fair, as did the MNDF, Customs, Immigration and the National Service. There were also internships and apprenticeships for school leavers. Embassies promoted government-funded scholarships to study in countries including Saudi Arabia, Japan, India, Sri Lanka and Australia.