Closed exchanges, land bill and loaded magazine

Parliament's decentralisation committee approved the bill giving cabinet power to seize council land for government projects with a key amendment requiring compensation to be paid for any investments made on the land. The finance ministry would determine the amount. The bill also requires councils to hand over land before physical plans are approved and makes it a code of conduct violation for councils to obstruct government projects. It comes after the opposition MDP swept all city and major island councils in April elections. A counter-petition supporting the bill gathered over 10,000 signatures after the government reportedly directed state employees to sign and recruit family members, following a public petition with 2,300 signatures calling for the bill's withdrawal.