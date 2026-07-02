Cheaper cigarettes, Yameen re-trial and nurse murder

Plastic nurdles, small pre-production plastic pellets used in manufacturing, have been found washing up on beaches in the northern Maldives, with the Environmental Regulatory Authority conducting surveys and urging islands to report sightings. ERA said the pellets, which persist in the ocean and travel with currents, are believed to have originated from two shipwrecks: the MV X-Press Pearl, which sank off Colombo in May 2021 spilling around 1,680 metric tonnes of nurdles, and the MSC Elsa 3, which sank off Kerala in October last year leaking around 22 tonnes. Surveys have so far found items on beaches in Haa Alif Atoll, with northern and eastern islands considered most at risk.