Cancer referrals, passport shortage and funeral absence

The foreign ministry set out how the Maldives came to be represented at the funeral of Iran's supreme leader, in a statement issued only in Dhivehi. Upon receiving an invitation, the ministry said it formally notified Iran that the Maldives' ambassador to Saudi Arabia would attend. But as the ambassador was about to depart, the ministry said, the Iranian embassy advised that under the protocol arrangements now in place for foreign delegations, ambassador-level attendance would not be possible. The ministry then worked to arrange for a state minister to travel, but as the deadline for flight clearances to Tehran neared and the state minister could only have arrived after the formal funeral had ended, Iran thanked the Maldives for deciding to send a state minister and advised that a senior government figure make the trip on a later date instead.