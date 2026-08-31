Bridge walk, Telegram sentence and tuna price

The Criminal Court sentenced Zubair Ali, Nasif Ali and Ismail Zabeeh to prison after finding them guilty of money laundering and possessing and selling pornographic content through nine Telegram accounts and 571 channels. The three men were arrested in August 2024 on suspicion of distributing 241,651 photos and 86,618 videos of Maldivian women. Zubair was sentenced to three years, seven months and 27 days in prison and fined MVR600,000 (US$38,910) for possessing and selling pornographic content and money laundering. This included a jail sentence of just 18 days on one count of possessing pornographic content, including those of children, and nine days for the second count. Nasif and Zabeeh were each sentenced to two years and six months in prison on money laundering charges. Nasif was also ordered to pay MVR263,232, in addition to the money he obtained through the Telegram channels. Zabeeh was ordered to pay MVR100,000 in addition to MVR700,000 he obtained by catfishing users into believing he was a woman.