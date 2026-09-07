'Blatant lie,' broadcasting consent and arson claim

The President's Office disputed Dhauru's report that Chief Government Spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef told a "blatant lie" in saying the 40 per cent conversion requirement followed consultation with the tourism industry. The amendments were discussed with MATI more than once and with its officials individually, it insisted. The last meeting was on 23 August at the President's Office, attended for the government by four ministers, the attorney general and central bank governor, and by six people from MATI including its vice chairman, secretary general and deputy secretary general. It said MATI's own press release of 24 August confirms its senior officials took part, so the claims that it was not consulted and that the decision was a surprise are untrue. The changes ratified on 31 August require category A tourism establishments to convert 40 per cent of monthly gross sales. The US$500-per-head option was removed.