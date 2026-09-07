'Blatant lie,' broadcasting consent and arson claim

The President's Office disputed Dhauru's report that Chief Government Spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef told a "blatant lie" in saying the 40 per cent conversion requirement followed consultation with the tourism industry. The amendments were discussed with MATI more than once and with its officials individually, it insisted. The last meeting was on 23 August at the President's Office, attended for the government by four ministers, the attorney general and central bank governor, and by six people from MATI including its vice chairman, secretary general and deputy secretary general. It said MATI's own press release of 24 August confirms its senior officials took part, so the claims that it was not consulted and that the decision was a surprise are untrue. The changes ratified on 31 August require category A tourism establishments to convert 40 per cent of monthly gross sales. The US$500-per-head option was removed.
Broadcasters must inform callers when a phone conversation is being aired live, the Media and Broadcasting Commission said following an incident in which a Raajje TV presenter called a STELCO HR line during its morning show and a staff member appeared to confirm that employees were required to submit proof of membership after joining the ruling party. That employee was subsequently suspended. The media regulator said broadcasters must obtain consent, verify information, and protect sources and personal data, and warned against recording or airing conversations without the subject's knowledge.
Home Minister Ali Ihusaan said police have told him the investigation into the fire that destroyed three ministry buildings found it was caused by electrical wiring and produced no evidence on which to make a criminal allegation against anyone. Former President Yameen alleged that the buildings were set alight by a close aide of President Muizzu and that police know who did it. Ihusaan said has asked police to establish what Yameen knows and pursue anything further the investigation requires. He said he has also asked the National Integrity Commission to investigate Yameen's allegation against the police.
Ali Waheed's appearance at Abdulla Shahid's campaign rally in Kulhudhuffushi drew criticism in light of the sexual assault allegations made against him when he was tourism minister. Ali Waheed told Adhadhu the allegations were a politically motivated attack. He said those who made the allegations did not cooperate with police in obtaining medical-legal and psychosocial reports. Thirteen tourism ministry staff took the allegations to the President's Office with the then-gender minister in 2021. The PG filed charges but Ali Waheed left the country during the trial, saying he was seeking medical treatment. The case was withdrawn after the complainants retracted their statements while he was in the UK.
MDP youth wing deputy president Ahmed Maimoon Mohamed was released after five days in custody. Police arrested Maimoon following an MDP protest on Monday night on suspicion of obstructing police and crossing barricades, with a court order requiring his release by noon today. Family members and activists gathered at Vilimalé Police Station after he was not released on time, and he was eventually freed after 5pm.
President Muizzu reappointed Abdul Azeez Jamaal Abubakuru as Information Commissioner, a former lawmaker who held the post under President Yameen as the country's first-ever commissioner. The reappointment drew objections from transparency advocates over his previous tenure's record of dismissing cases and holding hearings in secret. Azeez most recently served as state minister at the heritage ministry.
The Auditor General issued a disclaimer of opinion on Kadhdhoo Airport Company's 2025 accounts, saying the audit office could not obtain sufficient evidence on the existence, valuation and completeness of the balances behind an MVR42 million (US$2.7 million) transfer of net assets to Regional Airports Company. The board resolved on 20 April to transfer all assets and liabilities to RACL with effect from 1 January 2025 at 2024 book values, and approved voluntary liquidation on 31 May, so the accounts were prepared on a break-up basis. The company recorded no revenue or expenses in 2025. It lost MVR29.5 million in 2024 on revenue of MVR11.2 million and expenses of MVR38.8 million. Its accumulated losses stand at MVR325.1 million.
State Pharma connected all its pharmacies to a real-time inventory system, allowing the company to instantly monitor medicine stock levels across branches and restock shortages more quickly.
The ministry of family and social development held a child consultation session to gather students' views on proposed amendments to the Child Rights Protection Act, with participants from schools in Malé and across the atolls.
A Malé bridal and fabric shop warned customers to be wary of a deported Indian national who previously handled their orders and deliveries. The shop, Abrazos, says Ajay Kumar was arrested and deported on suspicion of assault and theft, and has since been contacting customers from his Maldives number via calls and messages. The shop urges customers not to engage with him.
HPA urged people to take precautions as cases of diarrhoea and vomiting rise. It advised drinking oral rehydration salts, soup and other fluids frequently, washing hands after using the toilet and before handling food, sanitising after using the toilet and staying home for a day after recovering.
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation's CEO Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama paid a courtesy call on President Muizzu.