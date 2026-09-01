Bill signings, forex arrests and oil exploration

A 16-year-old girl fell from the third floor of Amaan Udhares 2 housing tower in Hulhumalé. Police said the incident was reported at around 11:35am and the girl was being treated at Hulhumalé Hospital. Police also urged social media users to take down and stop circulating a video showing people gathered around the girl after the fall, with her covered by a cloth. Police warned that the footage violates the child’s privacy and dignity, causes emotional distress to her family, and could negatively affect the mental wellbeing of children and other vulnerable people. Users were urged to stop sharing the video and report posts containing the footage.