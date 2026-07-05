Attendance buffer, party switching and invisible payments

Bankers see automated, "invisible" payments as the next five years' biggest shift, panellists at the Maldives Financial Expo said. BML CEO Shareef suggested a tourist booking a holiday could have the resort, seaplane, launch transfers and excursions all paid at once through a payment API, without checking which bank is involved or entering card numbers. He said resort websites would need to be readable by AI, and pointed to "agentic commerce" already emerging abroad and supported by Visa and Mastercard, as well as the growing use of stablecoins. MIB's Ahmed Riza said an automated payment system was overdue, and that API integration to let people settle multiple bills at once was needed "today, not in five years." SME Bank CEO Badhurulla Hassan said banks should offer payment-gateway and blockchain services to local marketplaces. But panellists cautioned that the systems of government and major service providers are not yet built to adopt the newest services. They also flagged low financial literacy: MMA figures show more than 90,000 e-wallets registered but only about 28,000 active.