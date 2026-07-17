Affordable housing, Hankede tourism and term break

The Civil Court gave FAM and Future Homes a week to settle out of court a dispute over a building the football association ordered vacated on land near Maafannu Stadium. Future Homes, run by former footballer Ibrahim Fazeel 'Oppo,' sued seeking an injunction to stop the eviction, saying it had completed its obligations under a 2023 agreement and built there as agreed, and that complying with FAM's order would cause it irreparable loss it doubts FAM could compensate. Under the deal, FAM gave the company 2,700 square feet of stadium land rent-free for 25 years in return for clearing rubbish south of the turf pitch and building a changing room, work Future Homes says cost it millions. FAM said the agreed compensation figures were clearly stated and within its means to pay, and that it moved to act legally after the company repeatedly failed to vacate.