Shadows beside the king: the queens of Kalaafaan
The women behind the tomb grants, recovered from a Frenchman's account.
Artwork: Dosain
The three queens alive at the king's death (1607)
The King's earlier wives – set aside before his death
A renowned fair beauty. "...a married woman, the fairest in complexion and beauty in all the land." Pyrard remarked on her skin: she showed her bare arm "out of coquetry," and it was "as white as that of the fairest in our country here."
Already a wife and mother. She was married to a master pilot – "the cleverest in the country in his profession and in trade, and a man of large means" – and had three daughters by him, "all married to princes and great lords."
The pilot blinded. The king coveted her; she urged him to kill her husband. Summoning the pilot on a pretext about navigation charts, "the king gave him a blow with a dagger... but the man raised his hand to parry the stroke, and turned the dagger straight into his eye, which it put out." The pilot survived, one-eyed – "I saw him often afterwards."
Married, then divorced. "She got the king to marry her" – he set aside his arranged first wife to do so – "but, after living together for a while, he fell in love with her who was the chief queen [Aisha Kanba]...and so got tired of the other." Pyrard calls her "the lewdest woman in the world." To free himself for Aisha Kanba (c. 1595–98) the king gave the pilot's wife "her dowry and rank, and left her."
Her later life. She "remained unmarried ever after, for the king did not permit her to marry again," and lived in luxury – "very gay in her dress, pearls, and jewels," with a fine house, servants and slaves, who "spent her time in pleasure, and was much visited." Her pilot ex-husband "would not speak to her again, although they had had three daughters of their marriage."
Of the first family of the islands – "of the best family in the country, being of nobler birth than the king himself"; granddaughter of the lord who governed under the Portuguese, with her own islands and a widowed mother at Māfilāfushi.
Already married to the king's elder nephew (Kalhu Tukkala's elder brother) when the king coveted her: "This lady was of noble birth, young and beautiful, and so the king became enamoured of her." She "had no ambition to be queen, preferring her first condition and liberty."
Taken by force; her husband, made to give her up, "for sorrow whereof he was for a whole year without going beyond his house, and so died."
Bore the king a son and a daughter, both of whom "died at six or seven years of age"; the king then kept apart from her for the last four or five years.
Resented the marriage, and with her brother attempted sorcery and then flight against the king: "she hated the king to the death... for she was tired of being kept by force as a captive."
Survived the 1607 raid; the raiders freed the queens, taking only her brother (Samiya Fashana), who later returned with a Cananor fleet to fight against the next king on the throne.
c. 1552–1555 – Birth of the king (he and his lifelong friend, the great lord Hassan Kaiulhennaa Kaloge – Pyrard's "Assant Caonas Calogue" – "each was now fifty"). [Pyrard]
c. 1580s–early 1590s – The Sunda (Delhi) ship wrecks at Guraidhoo; a small girl – the future Delhi queen (Dhillee Ranikilege) – survives with her young attendants, the foreign couple later known as Aisha Bibi Kamana (Canbó Boubou) and Mohamed Caca. [Pyrard; name from Kanbā Faiykolhu]
c. 1578–1582 – Birth of the chief queen, Aisha Kanba (inferred from a teenage marriage; tradition gives c. 1586 if counted backwards from the Hukuru Miskiy inscription).
1583 – King Kalafaan comes to power.
c. 1583 or before – The king marries his first wife, an arranged dynastic match made by his father (later set aside). [Pyrard]
c. late 1580s–early 1590s – The king takes the pilot's [Nevi Kaloge] wife as his second wife: enamoured of her, he has her master-pilot husband summoned and stabs out his eye, and sets aside his arranged first wife to marry her. [Pyrard]
c. 1595–1598 – The king divorces the pilot's wife and marries Aisha Kanba, the chief queen, then in her teens. [Pyrard]
c. 1602 – Pyrard reaches the court; the king is childless. [Pyrard]
c. 1605 – Death of the Sunda (Delhi) foreign queen (the Delhi Queen) in childbirth, the eclipse-omen year. [Pyrard]
c. 1605–1606 – Aisha Bibi Kamana becomes a royal wife (Pyrard names her — "the foreigner from Bengal" – among the queens at the king's death, despite the earlier adultery episode). [Pyrard]
c. early 1607 – The king seizes and marries Nusrat Kamana (Mohamed Caca's second wife), ~3 months before the disaster. [Pyrard]
1607 – Bengali raid; the king killed at sea; the three queens – Aisha Kanba (divorced), Aisha Bibi Kamana, Nusrat Kamana – taken, then freed. Pyrard's record ends here. [Pyrard]
1666 – Death of the chief queen, Aisha Kanba, aged 80 (Hukuru Miskiy).
The "two foreign women" are now Pyrard-confirmed. Pyrard's account of the captive queens names "the chief queen, the foreigner from Bengal...and the young one, whom the king had but recently taken" – i.e. Aisha Kanba, Aisha Bibi Kamana (Canbó Boubou), and Nusrat Kamana. So both of Mohamed Caca's wives were the king's queens at his death by Pyrard's own testimony.
Aisha Kanba married in her teens. Pyrard's marriage-custom passage (Maldivian girls married off at 10–11 with a father, or from 15 if fatherless) places her teenage marriage on firm ground. A marriage at ~15–19 implies a birth c. 1578–1582 – close to the traditional c. 1586 – and makes her ~84–88 at her death in 1666, easing (though not perfectly closing) the old gap with the "aged 80" tradition.
The adultery / queen tension. Pyrard both reports Canbó Boubou punished for adultery and lists her among the queens at the king's death. The chronicle follows Pyrard's later, explicit listing: she was a royal wife at the end.
The two earlier wives are unnamed in the sources. Pyrard gives no name for the arranged first wife or the pilot's [Nevi Kaloge] wife (his "first queen"); if Faiykolhu supplies names, they can be added.
Hassan Kaiulhennaa Kaloge (Pyrard's "Assant Caonas Calogue"). This man appears in Pyrard. In Ch. VII a "great lord named Assant Caounas Calogue" arrives from the king's island as the second royal commissioner to Pyrard's wrecked ship and takes Pyrard back to court; the footnote says "this lord and his family, with whom the author had the warmest friendship, are mentioned several times hereafter." In Kalāfānu Faiykolhu he is Hassan Kaiulhennaa Kaloge. Pyrard says he is the king's most trusted noble ("having more confidence in him than in any other") and the lifelong friend of the "each was now fifty".
The "ship of Sunda" may have been a Mughal vessel. Pyrard calls it a ship "from Sunda," but the survivors were Bengali and the company "Indians," and the queen is remembered as the "Delhi Queen" — pointing to a Mughal-realm ship (Bengal was then Mughal; Delhi the Mughal capital) whose "Sunda" tag reflects its trade route, not its people. Offered as interpretation, not as Pyrard's statement.
Two women "died in child-bed": the Sunda (Delhi) queen (Ch. XXII) and, separately, the king's nephew's (Kalhu Thukkala) abducted (Baarashu) wife (Ch. XXIII).
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