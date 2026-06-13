Shadows beside the king: the queens of Kalaafaan

Estimated marriage to the king: c. 1595–1598, while she was still in her teens. Working back from two children reaching ages 6–7 plus a 4–5-year estrangement before 1607 places the marriage in the late 1590s. As to her age, Pyrard makes plain that Maldivian girls married very young: a girl with a living father was given "in marriage as soon as possible after the age of ten years... at the age of ten or eleven to the first that asks them," while a fatherless girl "may not [marry] till they have attained the age of fifteen years." Aisha Kanba's father was dead (Pyrard mentions only her widowed mother at Māfilāfushi, and it was her brother who later acted for her), so by that rule she would first have married – to the king's nephew – at about 15, and been seized by the king only a few years afterward. She was therefore most likely in her teens, roughly 15–19, when the king took her. This implies a birth around 1578–1582, which sits far closer to the traditional date of c. 1586 (and would make her about 84–88, rather than 80, at her death in 1666).