The Maldives is taxing the world's travel agents. What the new T-GST law does

The amendments require a revised GST regulation to be enacted in 30 days. The rules would have to specify how a foreign supplier with no MIRAconnect account registers; whether margins are calculated transaction by transaction or aggregated across a period; what happens when the final cost payable to the resort is not known at the time the traveller pays; how packages mixing Maldives and non-Maldives components are apportioned; the treatment of cancellations, refunds and adjustments; which return form applies, and whether the standard monthly and quarterly filing rules carry over; whether any transitional relief will be given for bookings sold before 1 October.