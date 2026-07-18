She looked defeated. She had refused the move for many years and only did so now to please her children who wanted better healthcare for her – services not available on or near my island. Her concerns were many. These big buildings scared her; the elevator took the life out of her. Would she be able to make her own rihaakuru (fish paste) and valhomas (smoked dried tuna) here? "Mithaa kihineh'tha meehun dhiri ulhenee??" (How do people even live here??).