Rasmalé and the emptying atolls

Social housing has been delivered across the Maldives for more than 20 years, by every government and in different ways, from flats built on foreign loans to plots allocated on reclaimed land. None of it has amounted to a full delivery of what Maldivians are entitled to under article 23 of the constitution, which commits the state to the progressive realisation of every citizen’s right to housing, by reasonable measures within its ability and resources. Land allocations and concessionally priced rent-to-own housing are the forms successive governments have chosen to meet that commitment. In 2018, about 25,000 people applied for 7,000 flats. This year, the state received more than 58,000 applications for 22,900 plots and flats, many still to be built. Each government draws up a new list, and the waiting begins again, even though one list could be carried across governments, with delivery planned across the Maldives. A Maldivian citizen’s entitlement to a home has been acknowledged by every government, and fully delivered by none.