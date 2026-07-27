Past the last house on Huraa

The tall-stilted mangrove is easily one of the most recognisable species. Its large, arching prop roots, extending from the trunks and branches into the mud below, hold the tree up from the tidal muds. These roots, providing stability in the waterlogged soil, are important shelters for crabs, juvenile fish, and other marine organisms. Up on its branches, its thick, leathery leaves with tiny dots on the underside stand out in contrast to its small, pale yellow flowers. From these buds, its propagules develop into elongated, cigar-shaped seeds, which fall into the water once mature. The leaf system and base has red tints.