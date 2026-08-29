A million plays later, is Pest’s L2 any good?

"Keehve" though finds the MC at his most conventionally philosophical, and Pest's simple but infectious melody carries it without friction on the back of Sanchu's beat. "Why? Could this be the reason?" Pest sings, as if his alter has finally hit on something. Is all of life just a single moment? he asks, implying that it's stretched out and made to appear like something more. Think of your childhood, where has all that time gone? There's that old thought experiment where you imagine that the world was created a second ago but with all your memories of the past. Would it be identical to the world you're living in now? Who's to say but maybe I am diminishing Pest's contemplation – his alter on the album has clearly undergone a radical shift from its abrasive start. The track's instrumentation is sparse but Sanchu's synths shimmer, and its narcotic beat slows to a halt when the MC talks of time coming to a standstill.