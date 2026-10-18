Rasmalé: A good deal would have nothing to hide

That assurance should be tested against a published land-use plan showing where the first 15,000 plots will be located, how much land they require, how much must be reserved for roads, schools, hospitals, parks, utilities and other public infrastructure, how much remains unreclaimed, and when that reclamation will be completed. If hundreds of hectares originally reclaimed as part of the government’s housing programme are committed to a commercial project, the public deserves to know how the remaining land will satisfy the promises already made.