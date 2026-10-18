Rasmalé: A good deal would have nothing to hide
Maldivians are being asked to back a deal they cannot read.
Artwork: Dosain
Not your average resort development
Worthy bedfellows?
There is no US$20 billion
Ten per cent of what?
A resetting “99-year” lease
Residency and the legal framework
A bad deal for the Maldives
What happens to the housing promise?
Why the secrecy?
Publish the agreement
The government must publish the commercial terms agreement, together with all schedules and annexes that can lawfully be disclosed.
It must explain why Eagle Hills’ original statement said a new lease term of up to 99 years would commence upon each transfer or inheritance, why that wording was removed, and whether the underlying agreement changed.
An independent international valuation of the more than 500 hectares must be commissioned and published.
The government must define the 10 percent revenue base and explain why it chose this structure over alternatives including equity, an upfront land premium and minimum guaranteed payments.
Parliament must not be asked to fundamentally alter land, property, residency or investment law to implement obligations that legislators and the public have not been permitted to examine.
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