Yameen's attack, prison contract and memorial clinic

The family of Sadha Saudullah, a five-year-old who died from negligence at Fuvammulah City Hospital in 2021, opened a clinic in her memory in the island's Funaadu ward, run by Malé-based Charm Dental and Skin Clinic. The Human Rights Commission found that doctors and nurses had been negligent in her death. The Medical Council later revoked the licences of two doctors, while the family has filed a lawsuit against the health ministry. "This is more than just a medical centre. It is a tribute to my beautiful daughter, whose memory will forever live in my heart and in the good we hope to bring to others," Sadha's father Saudullah Ahmed said in a Facebook post.