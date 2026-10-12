Yameen's attack, prison contract and memorial clinic

Former President Yameen called Eagle Hills “a depraved bunch exploiting a morally bankrupt regime” and urged it to scrap the Rasmalé project, repeating his claim that it would create a “Jewish settlement” in the Maldives. It followed a spat with Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla, who compared Yameen’s opposition to the project with the MDP’s campaign against a Saudi investment in Faafu atoll under Yameen’s administration. Yameen replied that the Faafu project was entirely different and that no project built for Jewish communities had any merit.
Homeland Security Minister Ali Ihusaan responded that calling the project a "Jewish settlement" was "a blatant distortion of facts and a disgraceful attempt to exploit religious sentiments for political gain," adding that Yameen had no right to “demonise” an investment simply because it "did not materialise under your presidency".
The home ministry awarded the Police Co-operative Society an MVR45.49 million contract to build a 50-cell high-security wing, 18 additional cells and a security post at Maafushi prison without competitive bidding in November 2022, after which POLCO subcontracted the entire project to another company, an audit revealed, flagging losses to the state. The audit office found that MVR2.9 million had been paid for demolishing a structure that did not exist on the site and recommended referring the case to the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The family of Sadha Saudullah, a five-year-old who died from negligence at Fuvammulah City Hospital in 2021, opened a clinic in her memory in the island's Funaadu ward, run by Malé-based Charm Dental and Skin Clinic. The Human Rights Commission found that doctors and nurses had been negligent in her death. The Medical Council later revoked the licences of two doctors, while the family has filed a lawsuit against the health ministry. "This is more than just a medical centre. It is a tribute to my beautiful daughter, whose memory will forever live in my heart and in the good we hope to bring to others," Sadha's father Saudullah Ahmed said in a Facebook post.
The tax authority collected MVR2.69 billion (US$174 million) in September, including US$126.81 million in foreign currency, 12.7 per cent above projections but 10.7 per cent lower than the same month last year. The higher-than-expected revenue was attributed to tourist arrivals exceeding forecasts by 18 per cent, which boosted T-GST collections, and to efforts to recover unpaid resort lease rent. T-GST receipts accounted for nearly half of total revenue.
Kulhudhuffushi City Council opened Manas Hub, a community-based mental health centre offering psychoeducation, career guidance and stress management sessions, and recreational activities. The council plans to introduce screenings, referrals and private consultations with clinical psychologists after December. It said the centre, modelled on Australia's Headspace programme with support from the Australian High Commission, is a preventive space rather than a clinical one, intended to support people before problems escalate.
Police began using SmartDraw software to sketch accident scenes, saying it will make road accident investigations faster and more accurate. Police said that the software includes preset road layouts, symbols for vehicles, traffic signs and road markings, and the ability to overlay Google Maps and satellite images, which police said would improve the quality of investigation reports and strengthen evidence documentation.
The Elections Commission opened applications for a by-election to fill the vacant Vaavu Thinadhoo council presidency. The commission declared the seat vacant after Ali Shujau, who was elected on a Democrats ticket, joined the MDP. By-elections were also announced for a vacant WDC president post in Haa Alif Vashafaru and vacant council member seats in Noonu Kudafari, Vaavu Thinadhoo and Seenu Hulhudhoo. Polls are scheduled to take place on 28 November.
Laamu Gan council president Afsal Jaufar expressed concern over a lack of communication from the housing ministry about allocating 100 housing units to beneficiaries. Construction of the 1,000-square-foot units began in December 2022 under an MVR84.24 million project awarded to SJ Construction. Afsal said they are now 95 per cent complete.
Island Aviation invited proposals to lease up to two Airbus A220-300 aircraft for the national carrier with bids due by 28 October.