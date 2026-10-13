Yameen trials, alcohol bust and Rasmalé debate

Prosecutors told the Criminal Court that former President Yameen directed the MMPRC corruption scandal, as the trial over the lease of Raa Fuggiri reached closing statements. Prosecutor Ahmed Shafeeu said the island was leased to a Dubai-based Classic Citi Island Holdings for US$1.5 million to raise money for Yameen, after the company refused a plan to pay a nominal US$400,000 to the state with the rest going to Yameen and the PPM. Yameen is accused of accepting and laundering a US$1 million bribe. His lawyers have questioned why he alone is being prosecuted after charges against others were dropped or not proven, to which Shafeeu replied that no one else was in his position. A verdict is due within 30 days. In Yameen’s separate retrial over the lease of Vaavu Aarah, the court allowed defence witnesses, including two sitting MPs, who are expected to testify that the US$1 million deposited in his account came from a currency exchange, as well as prosecution witnesses former vice president Ahmed Adeeb and former MMPRC managing director Abdulla Ziyath.
Police took three people into custody and seized a large quantity of alcohol from a house in Malé’s Henveiru ward in an operation targeting a network supplying alcohol across the capital. The raid began on Sunday night and covered the first and fifth floors of the Maadhooge building, where bottles were found sorted by brand on wooden racks in what appeared to be an office, according to footage released by police. The head of the Drug Enforcement Department said police had identified people supplying alcohol widely in Malé.
The government is preparing to sign the definitive agreement with Eagle Hills on Republic Day, 11 November, Adhadhu reported, citing sources, along with the legislative changes needed for the project. The commercial terms agreement signed on 21 September runs for three months, expiring on 21 December. Alabbar told local media last week that he hoped to sign the definitive agreement before Republic Day.
Former foreign minister Dr Abdulla Khaleel called on the government to answer public concerns about the Rasmalé deal, posing seven questions including how much the state has spent reclaiming Rasmalé, whether the land and surrounding lagoon have been valued, and whether the state will receive any upfront payment. Khaleel also asked whether the 5,000 Hulhumalé housing units would be paid for with state revenue, whether ownership would pass permanently with a new 99-year lease on every transfer, and what the state would earn beyond taxes, noting large discrepancies between figures given by the investor and government officials. Large investments were essential for development, he said, but transparency was key to avoiding corruption.
Ruling party deputy leader and Baarah MP Ibrahim Shujau said opposing the Rasmalé project outright was “political”, telling parliament that concerns could be resolved through dialogue and that politicians should be the first to welcome foreign investment. Shujau said MDP chairperson Mohamed Nasheed had called the project a good one. Mahibadhoo MP Ahmed Thoriq said last week that the project could not be stopped and that any economic losses should be minimised through the agreements and the laws parliament would pass.
Velidhoo MP Mohamed Abbas asked in parliament whether the country’s leader was President Dr Muizzu or Eagle Hills founder Mohamed Alabbar, accusing the government and state media of promoting Alabbar at the expense of public concerns. On X, Abbas urged the public to set aside personal interests and stand up against the deal.
Opposition MP Meekail Naseem submitted a resolution calling on the government to disclose the full commercial terms agreement with Eagle Hills and seek MPs’ views. The resolution cites the constitution’s provisions on state property and the right to information, and lists concerns including that the state will not recover the reclamation costs, that no acquisition fee or rent will be charged, and that Eagle Hills will be able to create rolling leases for third parties. It also notes President Muizzu’s earlier pledge that no part of Rasmalé would be given to foreigners.
Abdul Matheen, who served as managing director of state utility MWSC under the current government, criticised the deal on X, citing Alabbar’s role in an interfaith youth initiative with an Israeli partner and his reported involvement in investment linked to the Abraham Accords, under which the UAE normalised relations with Israel in 2020.
All pilgrims aged 70 and over who have been in the Hajj queue for three years will be able to perform Hajj next year, Islamic Minister Dr Mohamed Shaheem announced, in a change aimed at giving more elderly Maldivians the chance to go given the country’s limited quota. The change covers 324 people who turn 70 by the end of this year and paid before the end of 2023, including 86 aged over 75, or about 410 people including carers. Hajj Corporation Managing Director Mohamed Firzul Abdulla Khaleel said pilgrims aged 65 to 69 already expected to go next year would not be delayed, but some younger pilgrims in the queue may have to wait about a year longer. The policy applies only to those performing Hajj for the first time.
The Maldives stayed on the US State Department’s Tier 2 Watch List for human trafficking for a third consecutive year, avoiding a required downgrade to Tier 3 only through a waiver granted on the strength of a resourced action plan. The 2026 report said authorities opened no new trafficking investigations for the second year running, made no new prosecutions or convictions for the third and identified no victims. It flagged official complicity as a significant concern, noting that three immigration officials named in a December 2025 bribery verdict remain in their jobs while reportedly under police investigation.
The foreign ministry denied a report that Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Sareer was being removed for refusing to join the ruling PNC, calling it false. Adhadhu had cited a senior ministry official as saying Sareer would be removed over the refusal, and that all ambassadors and diplomats had been told to join the party. The ministry said ambassadors are appointed and removed at the president’s discretion under the Foreign Service Act, and that Sareer had held a political post as ambassador-at-large since January 2024 before being appointed ambassador in October 2024. Foreign service staff are barred from party membership under their code of conduct, the ministry said, and the government had not forced any to join.
Customs seized undeclared cash equal to MVR905,670 (US$58,700) from an Indian traveller who was attempting to leave via the Velana International Airport last Wednesday. Customs said the money was in various foreign currencies.
Galolhu North MP Mohamed Ibrahim ‘Kudu’ submitted a motion asking parliament to review the JSC's removal of Supreme Court justices Mahaz Ali Zahir and Azmiralda Zahir, after the Prosecutor General's Office closed their cases last month citing insufficient evidence. The two justices were removed by parliament in May 2025 over alleged misuse of influence, despite parliament's counsel general advising that the JSC's decision was unlawful.
Police summoned a 22-year-old with a record of dangerous riding, including stunts, speeding, riding the wrong way and riding while his licence was suspended, to give him “advice”, the first under a new initiative targeting repeat offenders.
Bank of Maldives opened applications for 25 one-year tech internships with a monthly allowance of MVR11,000. Sixty per cent of the 98 interns it has taken on since 2018 went on to permanent jobs at the bank.