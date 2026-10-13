Yameen trials, alcohol bust and Rasmalé debate

Prosecutors told the Criminal Court that former President Yameen directed the MMPRC corruption scandal, as the trial over the lease of Raa Fuggiri reached closing statements. Prosecutor Ahmed Shafeeu said the island was leased to a Dubai-based Classic Citi Island Holdings for US$1.5 million to raise money for Yameen, after the company refused a plan to pay a nominal US$400,000 to the state with the rest going to Yameen and the PPM. Yameen is accused of accepting and laundering a US$1 million bribe. His lawyers have questioned why he alone is being prosecuted after charges against others were dropped or not proven, to which Shafeeu replied that no one else was in his position. A verdict is due within 30 days. In Yameen’s separate retrial over the lease of Vaavu Aarah, the court allowed defence witnesses, including two sitting MPs, who are expected to testify that the US$1 million deposited in his account came from a currency exchange, as well as prosecution witnesses former vice president Ahmed Adeeb and former MMPRC managing director Abdulla Ziyath.