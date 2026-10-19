Unsolicited proposal, hunger strike and equity hurdles

The Rasmalé deal was not put out to tender because it was signed under public finance rules allowing the government to accept privately initiated project proposals, Infrastructure Minister Dr Muththalib said in a written reply to Galolhu North MP Mohamed Ibrahim. The investment schedule and provisions for what happens if the project is not completed would be set out in the definitive agreement, Muththalib said. He projected US$3.1 billion in state revenue over 10 years from the government’s 10 per cent share of Eagle Hills’ first sales. The developer would invest US$500 million in 5,000 Hulhumalé housing units to be paid for from that share. No import duty exemptions will apply, all financial transactions must go through MMA-licensed banks and no land will be transferred to foreign ownership, he said.
Ahmed Farish, 43, was remanded for 15 days on charges of threatening behaviour, property damage, assault and obstructing police after his arrest prompted Mohamed Saeed to end a 35-hour hunger strike outside the police station. He had demanded action against the man with a drug addiction whom he said had harassed residents and passers-by in the area for years. It was called off after Home Minister Ali Ihusaan personally called to assure him authorities would act. Meanwhile, MDP MP Mohamed Ibrahim wrote to the Health Minister calling for systemic mental health and rehabilitation support for people causing such public nuisance, saying the issue has a social and psychological dimension that requires a longer-term solution beyond arrest.
The government signed MoUs with BML, MIB, HDFC and MFLC to implement two housing equity assistance schemes, Help to Build, offering up to MVR200,000 (US$12,970) per person toward the equity requirement on construction loans for landowners without adequate housing (excluding Hulhumalé, Vilimalé and new reclaimed land), and Help to Buy, offering up to MVR250,000 toward purchasing affordable or market-rate units. Both grants are non-repayable unless the property is sold within 20 years and are limited to first-time homeowners with no existing property.
Halting the Rasmalé project in its current form is a religious obligation for the government, according to a draft study by the Ilmuveringe Gulhun scholars’ network obtained by Adhadhu. The study says trade with non-Muslims is permissible if it follows Islamic principles, but that the Rasmalé deal does not, and that the government has the legal power to pause the project and should renegotiate it. The greatest religious danger was not the possibility of churches or non-Islamic festivals, but a foreign population of 30,000 living as they would at resorts next to the capital, it said. Citing the Khaybar agreement, the study argued that Muslim land cannot be given away permanently or under an agreement without end. The draft has been sent to more than 160 member scholars for feedback before it is finalised.
President Dr Muizzu will make a state visit to Pakistan from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the first high-level visit between the two countries in a decade. Muizzu will meet Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, and the two governments will sign several memoranda of understanding. The visit marks 60 years of diplomatic relations.
Finance Minister Hassan Zareer said the government repaid its US$500 million sukuk in April using US$350 million from the Sovereign Development Fund and US$ 175 million from state reserves, covering a total repayment of US$ 524.68 million including interest. He also said the government had repaid US$ 1.412 billion in external debt over the past two years and eight months, describing 2026 as the most challenging year for debt repayments.
Police arrested nine people, including a Bangladeshi national, in an operation in Alif Alif Rasdhoo on Saturday over the alleged possession, use and sale of drugs and alcohol. Officers searched 10 houses and found drugs, alcohol and equipment believed to be used to produce them. The suspects were remanded for between three and 10 days.
Tenants behind on rent in state housing have begun contacting Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation to pay, after the company ordered two families in Hulhumalé’s Amaan Tower flats to leave for never paying rent, Managing Director Hamdhan Shakeel told Mihaaru. FDC cancelled the two tenants’ agreements on Wednesday and gave them 15 days to vacate. Most tenants who received notices owe one or two months’ rent, Hamdhan said, and FDC would offer instalment plans to those who could not pay in full. FDC has said 564 of its 4,000 Hulhumalé flats are not paying rent regularly.
MMA suspended the licence of MS Finance Currency Exchange and fined it MVR500,000 for selling foreign currency above the central bank's approved rate, the latest in a series of enforcement actions under the foreign currency law which allows fines of up to MVR1 million for such violations.
The higher education ministry opened applications for 955 scholarships to train allied health professionals at diploma, bachelor’s and master’s level in the Maldives and abroad, with a deadline of 31 December. The scholarships are part of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu’s pledge to train 1,500 allied health workers during his term, following 250 therapist scholarships offered earlier this year, and aim to reduce reliance on foreign health workers.
The national productivity expo will run from 25 October to 2 November, with 780 exhibitors showing 4,800 products, more than triple last year’s 240 exhibitors.