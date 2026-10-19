Unsolicited proposal, hunger strike and equity hurdles

Halting the Rasmalé project in its current form is a religious obligation for the government, according to a draft study by the Ilmuveringe Gulhun scholars’ network obtained by Adhadhu. The study says trade with non-Muslims is permissible if it follows Islamic principles, but that the Rasmalé deal does not, and that the government has the legal power to pause the project and should renegotiate it. The greatest religious danger was not the possibility of churches or non-Islamic festivals, but a foreign population of 30,000 living as they would at resorts next to the capital, it said. Citing the Khaybar agreement, the study argued that Muslim land cannot be given away permanently or under an agreement without end. The draft has been sent to more than 160 member scholars for feedback before it is finalised.