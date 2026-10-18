Swap rollover, checkpoint crash and land purchase

Religious scholar Sheikh Zamzam Farish accused Home Minister Ihusaan of warning him against "spreading lies to create discord" on national security matters related to the Rasmalé project. Zamzam said the minister threatened him. He also claimed that ministers had told him and other scholars that Maldivian police would not be stationed in the area given to Eagle Hills, which would instead be guarded by the developer’s own security, with police only having access to CCTV footage and called in when crimes were reported. Zamzam said the scholars’ network had prepared a 100-page report on the deal for the government.