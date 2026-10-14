Settlement fears, Fuggiri verdict and medical dollars

Infrastructure Minister Dr Muththalib addressed public fears that the Rasmalé project would become a foothold for Zionist settlement, writing that Israeli settlement has only spread through territory taken by military force and accusing critics of exploiting the Palestinian cause for political points. Pointing to the government's ban on Israeli passports, he acknowledged that Israelis with dual nationality can still enter on other passports but said property purchases allow tighter screening than border checks. He outlined safeguards he said would strengthen protections, including barring Israeli nationals and Israeli-controlled entities across the ownership chain, voiding leases and forfeiting property for false nationality declarations, screening the nationality of corporate residence visa applicants to exclude those with Israeli passports, capping ownership by nationality, freehold or perpetual leases, and giving Maldivians first right to buy units.
Former President Yameen’s defence lawyer presented closing arguments in his bribery and money laundering trial over the lease of Raa Fuggiri. The only link between Yameen and the lease of Raa Fuggiri to Dubai-based Classic Citi Island Holdings was a message of unknown origin sent to former MMPRC managing director Abdulla Ziyath, lawyer Hamza Latheef said, arguing that Ziyath and former vice president Ahmed Adeeb, both of whom signed plea agreements, gave inconsistent accounts of their meetings with Yameen, and that US$ 1.1 million reached Yameen's account nine months after the island was sold. Judge Ali Nadeem scheduled the verdict hearing for 9am on 29 October.
The central bank restricted the US$1,000 it sells to Maldivians travelling abroad for self-funded medical treatment to those travelling to India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the UAE. The change aims to ensure the money is used only for genuine medical trips, the MMA said. A total US$41.1 million has been sold by September this year for medical treatment, the MMA said. Nearly US$30 million has been sold to Maldivians traveling on self-funded medical trips since last September. The US$2,000 provided to those traveling for treatment under Aasandha coverage will remain unchanged, it said.
The Coast Guard seized three foreign fishing vessels operating illegally in the Maldives' exclusive economic zone. MNDF said the vessels were seized 170 miles west of South Ari Atoll on Monday night and are being brought to Malé.
Former President Nasheed blamed the government for the closure of the German consulate in Malé, saying it wanted to replace honorary consul Sanjay Ibrahim Manik with "a person of its own liking" and the German government had reservations about the move. The German embassy in Colombo announced on 2 October that the consulate was closed until further notice and advised people to contact the Colombo embassy in emergencies, noting that it could only offer advice as it has no representatives in the Maldives.
The Supreme Court registrar refused to accept a constitutional case filed former MP Ali Hussain seeking to halt the Rasmalé project, ruling that it does not qualify to be heard directly. Ali Hussain said he would seek a review of the registrar's decision by the council of judges before the 25 October deadline.
Three Bangladeshi men, Amir Hussain, MD Meezaanurahman and Seeraz Khan, were placed in Immigration custody after police received a tip through the hotline for reporting illegal foreign currency exchange.
Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code expanding the state's powers to keep evidence secret in criminal cases were sent to the judiciary committee for review. The government's bill would allow the state to withhold evidence on new grounds, including to protect the identities of people involved in covert operations, operational details of investigations and the personal information of third parties, as well as where disclosure could lead to another crime, amount to contempt of court or reveal trade secrets or harm business interests.
The Maldives is seeking help from the World Bank and other partners to bolster its foreign reserves, Finance Minister Hassan Zareer told Reuters, as higher fuel import costs and weaker tourism earnings strain the economy. Zareer said energy subsidies had tripled this year after the escalation of the Middle East conflict, pushing the budget deficit towards nine per cent of GDP. The government expects annual debt repayments of US$300 million to US$400 million over the next few years and the INR30 billion currency swap with India will be rolled over this month. The World Bank will provide US$250 million over two to three years, Zareer said, and a five-year US$1.5 billion framework was signed with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation last month. He added that the government plans to lease more aircraft for the national carrier and increase flights to Australia.
The former procurement head of Fenaka Corporation was detained last week after the Criminal Court found her guilty of abusing her official position in releasing payments to Blaze Inc for work that was not completed under a 2018 agreement, causing a loss of MVR848,000 to the state utility company. Mariyam Dheena was placed in custody until a sentencing and faces a sentence of up to one year, seven months and six days in prison, Adhadhu reported. Two other cases against her over the procurement of CCTV systems and the rental of a Fenaka boat to a close associate are pending.
Two multi-storey car parks planned for Malé will be completed before November next year, Transport Minister Mohamed Saeed told the press, saying contracts would be awarded soon. The car parks will be built on the Heenamaage parking lot and on vacant land next to the Maldives National University’s business school on Sosun Magu. President Muizzu said in July that the projects had been delayed while foreign financing was sought.
The civil court ordered the state-owned Road Development Corporation to pay MVR11.7 million (US$758,750) in a single lump sum to Indian firm Lucky Global Projects over unpaid dues under agreements signed in 2023, after RDC failed to honour three settlement agreements this year. RDC said it was unable to pay the dues due to the company’s financial difficulties. The court rejected RDC's request to pay in monthly instalments after Lucky Global refused the request.
MDP called on the education ministry to change how the Quran will be assessed in the SSC exam, after the ministry announced that the subject will be examined for the first time at the Secondary School Certificate examinations next year, starting with a trial in 10 schools. The MDP's education committee member Yaugoob Abdulla said a fail result for Quran printed on students' certificates could follow them for life and affect how they are viewed when applying for jobs.
National Integrity Commission vice president Fathimath Shareef told parliament's independent institutions committee that the commission has a large backlog of cases under investigation due to a shortage of investigators. Of the 196 cases submitted last year, 160 were registered, she said, noting that the commission currently has only nine investigators. Eighty-seven per cent of cases submitted to the commission were against the police, followed by the correctional service. Over 80 per cent of the cases were filed by members of the public and 10 per cent were initiated by the commission.
ACC President Adam Shamil told the parliament’s independent institutions committee that the watchdog had developed a strategy with help from EU to handle baseless complaints filed to damage people's reputations.
Kaafu Huraa council reopened applications for 150 residential plots after making major changes to the allocation criteria drafted by the previous council. Under the revised guideline, applicants born on the island will receive 35 points instead of 30 and will lose 60 points if they or their spouse own land or a house in Huraa or a share of a property larger than 600 square feet.