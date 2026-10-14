Settlement fears, Fuggiri verdict and medical dollars

The Maldives is seeking help from the World Bank and other partners to bolster its foreign reserves, Finance Minister Hassan Zareer told Reuters, as higher fuel import costs and weaker tourism earnings strain the economy. Zareer said energy subsidies had tripled this year after the escalation of the Middle East conflict, pushing the budget deficit towards nine per cent of GDP. The government expects annual debt repayments of US$300 million to US$400 million over the next few years and the INR30 billion currency swap with India will be rolled over this month. The World Bank will provide US$250 million over two to three years, Zareer said, and a five-year US$1.5 billion framework was signed with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation last month. He added that the government plans to lease more aircraft for the national carrier and increase flights to Australia.