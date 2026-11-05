Saeed's defence, postponed rally and rationed gas

Parliament rejected the MDP’s no-confidence motion against Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed by 54 votes to 10, reflecting the ruling PNC’s supermajority. Defending himself, Saeed said that under the law the central bank, not his ministry, is responsible for the exchange rate, so questions about the black-market dollar rate should go to the central bank. He said BML had sold US$1.9 billion to the public at the official rate under the current government, nearly double the monthly average under its predecessor. He credited rules requiring resorts to exchange 20 per cent, and later 40 per cent, of their dollar earnings. Saeed also said a record 313 foreign investments had been registered since November 2023, but gave no figures on the cost of the government’s overseas investment forums. He defended the “sustainable townships” planned under amendments to the SEZ law. MDP MP Dr Ahmed Shamheed said none of the billion dollar projects Saeed had announced, from an international financial centre to a Malé–Fonadhoo monorail, had materialised. The motion, submitted in August, also cited Saeed’s 2024 pledge to bring the dollar rate below MVR15.42 if the PNC won a parliamentary majority.