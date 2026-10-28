Rasmalé rally, Muleaage meeting and bill withdrawal

The government withdrew its bill to criminalise treason, economic sabotage and genocide from parliament after twice scheduling and then cancelling its first reading, following criticism over its timing and scope. Critics argued that the provision criminalising direct and public incitement against a national, ethnic or religious group could be misused to silence opposition to Israel and Zionism, at a time when critics of the Rasmalé deal have accused Eagle Hills of Zionist links. Attorney General Ahmed Usham, who drafted the bill, said the genocide provisions were needed to bring Maldivian law in line with the Genocide Convention, arguing that the country’s failure to do so undermined its legal position as it calls for other states to be held accountable for genocide.