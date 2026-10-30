MVR60 billion budget, Rasmalé protests and Salaf stand

Finance Minister Hassan Zareer presented an MVR59.7 billion (US$3.9 billion) state budget for 2027, MVR4.5 billion less than this year, projecting revenue of MVR43.2 billion and expenditure of MVR52.6 billion, with spending on development projects to rise from MVR6.8 billion to MVR9.9 billion. The budget deficit is projected to widen from MVR7.6 billion to MVR 9.4 billion, or 7.3 percent of GDP. Zareer told parliament that the war in the Middle East slowed the economic growth to 0.6 per cent or 1.8 per cent this year as tourist arrivals are now expected to reach only 2.17 million arrivals this year, short of the 2.4 million projected and the 2.25 million tourists that visited last year. Total public debt is projected to rise to MVR161.3 billion next year, including MVR108 billion in domestic debt, MVR43.4 billion in external debt and MVR9.7 billion in guarantees. MVR3 billion was earmarked for housing and MVR10 billion was allocated fee for health.
The “Maldivian land for Maldivians” campaign held an unannounced protest against the Eagle Hills Rasmalé deal at the artificial beach in Malé with participants carrying Maldivian flags. Lawyer and former MP Ali Hussain told the crowd that Maldivians would not stand by while the country was sold to “Zionists and people of other faiths.” The campaign said the hour-long protest would be followed by more in the coming days, ahead of its rally in Malé on 6 November. On Tuesday night, protesters calling for the deal to be halted had gathered outside the home of Infrastructure Minister Dr Abdulla Muththalib, who signed the commercial terms in Dubai on 21 September, until police, some carrying batons, pushed them back.
Jamiyyathul Salaf called on the government to uphold eight principles in the Rasmalé project and other foreign-invested developments, including protecting Islamic identity and national sovereignty, assessing changes to population demographics, security and social risks, and ensuring transparency. The religious NGO warned that large numbers of long-term foreign residents of other faiths could challenge the country's Islamic identity and said such projects should offer no opportunities to Israeli citizens, while adding that this did not mean closing the door on foreign investment.
Former defence minister Moosa Ali Jaleel, who lost the Malè mayoral race on a ruling party ticket, was appointed as the new director general of the National Counter Terrorism Centre.
Former President Yameen's legal defence team appealed to the High Court against the Criminal Court's decision to admit audio recordings the state says capture his 2013 phone calls as evidence in his retrial over the Vaavu Aarah lease. Lawyer Hamza Latheef told Dhauru that the voice on the audio cannot be confirmed to be Yameen's and that the state had failed to produce an audio analysis report to verify the voice.
A thalassaemia patient said on X that patients have struggled for months to get iron chelation medicines. Patients are given barely two weeks’ supply at a time and told a shipment is on the way, he wrote. “These are not medicines we take occasionally. We need them every day, for the rest of our lives.” Patients needing treatment for osteoporosis, hormonal deficiencies and other conditions had also gone eight months or longer without essential medicines, he said, contrasting the delays with how quickly parliament’s finance committee approved pay rises for senior officials and island councillors. State Pharma, the state company set up last year to tackle recurring medicine shortages, began taking over STO’s pharmacies in July.
The Criminal Court sentenced Bangladesh national Jahangir Mia to 20 years in prison with MVR7 million in fines for stabbing Chandrika Limbu, a 21-year-old Nepali woman who worked as a cashier at OCC in Hulhumalé last year. He has 18 years, 10 months and 29 days left in his sentence after deducting for time spent in detention for the trial duration.
The Criminal Court sentenced Mohamed Naish Adam, from Haa Alif Hoarafushi, to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a three-year-old child on several occasions from June last year. He has 18 years, seven months and 28 days left on his sentence after deducting for time spent in detention for the trial duration.
The Criminal Court sentenced a former Maldives Ports Limited procurement chief and a Fuel Supply Maldives tanker driver to more than eight years in prison each for embezzling 783,100 litres of diesel. MPL's Mohamed Aiman and Bangladeshi driver Sojib were found guilty on charges of forgery for processing and signing 119 false delivery notes in 2020 for fuel that MPL never received.
Road accidents fell by 36.8 per cent in Hulhumalé and 17.2 per cent in Malé after special traffic operations were launched on 8 October, police said. Police checked 3,151 vehicles in Hulhumalé and recorded 600 speeding cases in Malé during the operations, saying the aim was to prevent dangerous situations rather than just issue fines.
The High Court overturned the conviction of Sri Lankan national Mohamed Sulaimhan for smuggling about 2kg of gold concealed on his body, on the same day he completed his one-year prison sentence. The court found the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the gold required a permit or duty, or that he intended to evade customs duty.
A Turkish tourist, Funda Ozkuchu, donated funds to repair Kaafu Maafushi's mosques during a visit to the island on a family holiday, council president Ali Shamoon told Mihaaru.
The Maldives Media and Broadcasting Commission condemned threats against journalists who travelled to Dubai on a media trip organised by Eagle Hills over the Rasmalé project. The commission said journalists must not be subjected to intimidation under any circumstances and urged the public to exercise freedom of expression responsibly and without personal prejudice.
The Italian embassy in Colombo launched a fundraiser for the family of MNDF Sergeant First Class Mohamed Mahudhee, who died during recovery operations for five Italian divers who went missing in Vaavu Atoll in May and was posthumously awarded Italy's Gold Medal for Civil Valour. Donations can be made to the Sergeant Mahdhee Memorial Fund at Maldives Islamic Bank until 31 December, with the funds going to his legal heirs, the embassy said.
The Maldives and India signed an agreement under India's High Impact Community Development Projects grant scheme to provide equipment for fitness and recreation centres on three more islands, building on agreements signed in July for 42 islands.
Police said it is investigating after a nude image was displayed on a digital billboard screen outside a shop in Hulhumalé Phase 2's Vinares Towers. Police said they located the pharmacy's owner and switched off the screen after receiving a report at about 3:23am.
MTCC was enlisted to build roads in Alif Alif Feridhoo, Alif Alif Mathiveri, Baa Dharavandhoo, Baa Kendhoo, Faafu Feeali, Noonu Magoodhoo, Raa Innamaadhoo, Raa Rasgetheemu, Shaviyani Bileiyfahi, Shaviyani Maaungoodhoo and Kaafu Dhiffushi.
A Maldivian man, Ali Ibrahim known as Ayyabe from Raa Meedhoo, went missing while in India for medical treatment. His family told Mihaaru that he went missing after he went out for a morning walk on Thursday at 5:30am. The family appealed to contact 9129561 on WhatsApp or Viber of he is found. He was last wearing a purple T-shirt and light blue sarong.