MVR60 billion budget, Rasmalé protests and Salaf stand

Finance Minister Hassan Zareer presented an MVR59.7 billion (US$3.9 billion) state budget for 2027, MVR4.5 billion less than this year, projecting revenue of MVR43.2 billion and expenditure of MVR52.6 billion, with spending on development projects to rise from MVR6.8 billion to MVR9.9 billion. The budget deficit is projected to widen from MVR7.6 billion to MVR 9.4 billion, or 7.3 percent of GDP. Zareer told parliament that the war in the Middle East slowed the economic growth to 0.6 per cent or 1.8 per cent this year as tourist arrivals are now expected to reach only 2.17 million arrivals this year, short of the 2.4 million projected and the 2.25 million tourists that visited last year. Total public debt is projected to rise to MVR161.3 billion next year, including MVR108 billion in domestic debt, MVR43.4 billion in external debt and MVR9.7 billion in guarantees. MVR3 billion was earmarked for housing and MVR10 billion was allocated fee for health.