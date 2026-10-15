Maritime sovereignty, warming seas and alcohol network

Sea surface temperatures rose more than 1°C above normal across most of the country in September, with some areas above 2°C, as a strong El Niño continues to build, the Met Office said. The El Niño is expected to peak in December and could be among the strongest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. The Met Office warned that warmer seas could put stress on coral reefs and that higher temperatures raise the risk of heat stress for vulnerable people. Most weather stations recorded above-normal maximum temperatures from January to September, with the largest anomaly, nearly 2°C, at Hanimaadhoo in July.