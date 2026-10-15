Maritime sovereignty, warming seas and alcohol network

The President's Office declared that no part of Maldivian territory, including its maritime trade routes and exclusive economic zone, would “under any circumstances” be placed under foreign military or operational surveillance. Allowing any foreign party to conduct maritime security over Maldivian waters, directly or indirectly, would compromise the country’s sovereignty and destabilise the region, the statement said, urging “all parties” to refrain from inviting foreign influence.
Sea surface temperatures rose more than 1°C above normal across most of the country in September, with some areas above 2°C, as a strong El Niño continues to build, the Met Office said. The El Niño is expected to peak in December and could be among the strongest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. The Met Office warned that warmer seas could put stress on coral reefs and that higher temperatures raise the risk of heat stress for vulnerable people. Most weather stations recorded above-normal maximum temperatures from January to September, with the largest anomaly, nearly 2°C, at Hanimaadhoo in July.
Police arrested Mohamed Rashwan Abbas, 53, whom they believe is the Maldivian behind a network supplying alcohol across Malé, after seizing 826 bottles from a Henveiru building on Monday. Rashwan is managing director of the office where the alcohol was stored, according to the remand order. Two of the three Bangladeshi men arrested earlier, both his employees, told investigators they were acting on his instructions, but Rashwan denied the allegations. The Criminal Court remanded him for 15 days.
Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation cancelled its agreements with residents of two social housing flats over unpaid rent and ordered them to vacate within 15 days, after they failed to pay despite 135 days to clear arrears and a further 30-day notice.
The transport ministry will begin notifying drivers of traffic violations by text message and email from next week, using digital tracking to enforce the new Land Transport Act, and urged vehicle owners to update their contact details on its SIMS portal within seven days. The first phase will target illegal parking near hospitals and schools, on zebra crossings and in disabled parking bays, as well as on main roads in Malé and Hulhumalé, including Majeedhee Magu, Ameenee Magu, Sosun Magu and Boduthakurufaanu Magu.
Hisaan Hassan was removed as chief executive of the National Disaster Management Authority, which he had led since it was set up after the 2004 tsunami, a source told Mihaaru. No reason was given. Hisaan headed the body through its transition from a military unit to a civilian agency in 2011, its establishment in law in 2015 and its renaming as the NDMA in 2018.
Police arrested Mohamed Saif, 27, the driver of a motorcycle carrying three people in a fatal accident in early November that injured five. He was arrested on Monday after being discharged from hospital following treatment for his injuries. Saif has a record of 13 violations for driving without a licence, multiple instances of driving without insurance or a road worthiness certificate and driving while using a communication device. The court remanded him for seven days.
Parliament's judiciary committee decided to summon members of the parole board to explain the release of Abdulla Ibrahim ‘Abucha.’ The alleged drug kingpin, who was serving a 25-year sentence for smuggling nearly 80kg of heroin, was re-arrested last week after his parole sparked public outrage. The inquiry, recommended to the committee by Galolhu North MP Mohamed Ibrahim ‘Kudu’, seeks to examine how board members made legal mistakes in releasing a major offender as well as the legal basis for re-arresting him through an administrative decision and whether the homeland security ministry was consulted.
Malé City Council asked its urban committee to review the ground floors of the Sinamalé and Malé Hiya flats and draft guidelines to issue permits for businesses to operate in the space.
Mihaaru published a feature on Marassi, the gated resort community on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast developed by Alabbar-founded Emaar, presenting it as the model Eagle Hills is pointing to for Rasmalé. The reporters were shown around by an Emaar Misr executive, and the feature’s figures, including US$3.7 billion in investment and 15,000 jobs, came from the company. The piece did not say who paid for the trip. It ran days after Eagle Hills chairman Mohamed Alabbar hosted local media at a lunch during his visit.