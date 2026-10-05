Malaysia crash, school buses and vomit fee

Former Supreme Court Justice Husnu Suood said he will demand investigations against President Muizzu, Attorney General Ahmed Usham, JSC chair Hussain Riza Adam and ACC President Adam Shamil over the February 2025 suspension of three Supreme Court justices, including himself, minutes before a hearing on a constitutional amendment affecting parliamentary seats, arguing the coordinated overnight action constitutes abuse of official authority under the Penal Code. Suood said the complaint will be filed jointly with the other two suspended justices, Dr Azmiralda Zahir and Mahaz Ali Zahir. He also said JSC should be reformed to consist entirely of judges elected by their peers, arguing the current 10-member composition, in which seven seats are effectively controlled by the party in government, has made the watchdog a tool of political control across successive administrations rather than an independent oversight body.