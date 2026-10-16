Land takeover, Rasmalé referendum and detained pilots

The MDP called for a referendum before the government entered any deal that could give foreigners ownership of Maldivian land, saying in a statement that it was deeply concerned about the Rasmalé agreement with Eagle Hills. The party said it welcomed foreign investment, but that discrepancies between what the company and the government had disclosed, and the government’s reluctance to publish the agreement, were “a sign of danger”. It urged the government to disclose the deal’s duration, the state’s obligations and financial commitments, and any concessions or exemptions granted to Eagle Hills, and to confirm whether any provision could create permanent foreign ownership of land.