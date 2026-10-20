Land campaign, MPs' insurance and project costs

Opposition groups launched a campaign dubbed "Maldivian land for Maldivians" against the Eagle Hills Rasmalé deal, vowing to continue until the government halts the project. Former Home Minister Sheikh Imran Abdullah, leading the press conference, said the movement united voices from across the country opposing the 500-hectare lease and called for any foreign investment in Maldivian land to be conducted transparently and with public consultation, while repeating his characterisation of Eagle Hills as linked to Zionist interests.