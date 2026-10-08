Hulhumalé crash, Bangkok arrests and Alabbar arrival

Five people were injured, four of them seriously, when a stolen motorcycle carrying three people and travelling the wrong way down a one-way road at high speed collided with another motorcycle on Hulhumalé's Nirolhu Magu at about 3am on Wednesday, police said. The rider had no licence, according to police. Two cousins on the other motorcycle are in intensive care at IGMH, one undergoing emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain. Their family said they were riding lawfully and expressed concern that police were treating the case as an ordinary accident. and Mihaaru reported that he had been fined nearly MVR100,000 for traffic violations and arrested several times for theft and scams.