Where corruption complaints go to die

When the ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) majority on the Malé City Council approved leasing public parking spaces along Malé's roads, I opposed the proposal from the outset. These were public spaces being allocated at heavily subsidised rates to owners of private vehicles that had been imported on the basis that they already had private garages. Why should taxpayers subsidise parking for what is, ultimately, a private luxury? For the same amount, I would gladly rent the space outside my own house to park my grandparents' joali.