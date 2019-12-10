Society & Culture
Grand welcome for South Asian Games medal winners
Hassan Saaid made history by winning gold in the 100-meter dash.
Medal winners from the South Asian Games were accorded a red carpet welcome at the capital’s Republic Square upon their return from Nepal on Tuesday morning.
Hassan Saaid, who won a historic gold in the 100-meter run, and the bronze-winning women’s table tennis team were greeted by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and senior government officials.
After a ceremonial welcome at the official jetty in Malé, Solih met with the athletes at the president’s office and assured the government’s cooperation and support to achieve further milestones. It is a source of national pride for the Maldives to have the fastest man in South Asia, a region of 1.7 billion people, he said.
Saaid’s medal in the 100 meter event was the first gold won in the competition by the Maldives. The army sergeant also won a bronze medal in the 200 meter dash.
In his remarks, Solih also assured the government’s support without discrimination based on gender or type of sport. A large population was not necessary for international success, he added, pledging to develop new facilities as envisioned in the government’s strategic action plan.
The women’s football and basketball teams also won bronze medals in their events but are scheduled to return at a later date. The regional tournament concluded in Nepal on Tuesday.
President @ibusolih and Vice President @FaisalNasym extends a warm welcome to the Maldivian Table Tennis and Athletics team medalists of South Asian Games pic.twitter.com/SExKVu3TAR
— The President's Office (@presidencymv) December 10, 2019
1991:
Football 🥈
2016:
Athletics 🥈🥈
Swimming 🥉
2019:
Athletics 🥇🥉
Football 🥉
Table tennis 🥉
Basketball 🥉
So happy to be home with the best ever result in a SA Games.
In Sha Allah with more effort we’ll go for a surprising result in 2021 SA Games.🇲🇻 pic.twitter.com/PtCbR3roLK
— Ahmed Mahloof (@AhmedMahloof) December 10, 2019
Hon. Defence Minister @MariyaDidi welcomes home @MNDF_Official's SGT Hassan Saaid, who made history by clinching the 1st Gold Medal for #Maldives at the South Asian Games. We, at MoD, are immensely proud of @saaidkalhey & all our athletes who competed at the Games. pic.twitter.com/DGhj6ZQOmQ
— Ministry of Defence (@MoDmv) December 10, 2019
Related Posts
Preaching licenses suspended as authorities launch counter-terrorism operation
Income tax signed into law
About 1,400 extremists ‘willing to kill’ in Maldives
Landmark changes ratified to decentralisation law
Nasheed reignites ‘debt trap’ row with Chinese ambassador
Maldives ex-president convicted of money laundering, sentenced to five years in prison
Taxi driver murdered in Hulhumalé
Maldivian ‘terrorist leaders’ face criminal charges
Agreements signed with India for key projects
Prosecutor General resigns ahead of impeachment vote
Popular
-
Society & Culture1 month ago
New child protection law passed with mandatory vaccination
-
Environment3 months ago
Maldives coral reefs show signs of resilience and recovery
-
Society & Culture3 months ago
Warehouse fire in Maldives capital claims one life
-
Crime2 months ago
Minivan Brief: Weaponised Islam and #MvTreeGrab
-
Crime2 months ago
News in brief: 150kg of heroin seized en route to Maldives
-
Politics2 months ago
News in brief: US$1.5bn deal signed with Islamic finance corporation
-
Society & Culture2 months ago
Maldives NGO under investigation for ‘mocking Islam’ in radicalisation report
-
Crime3 weeks ago
Maldives ex-president convicted of money laundering, sentenced to five years in prison