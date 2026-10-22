Appeal over child’s death resumes as ruling party MPs’ company contests liability

Lawyers Ismail Mohamed and Imthiyaz Ali, who had been appointed after the appeal was submitted, questioned the basis for the Civil Court ordering compensation for pain and suffering based on United Kingdom’s JC guidelines. Any amount must either be derived from Islamic sharia or from a Maldivian law, regulation or guideline, they insisted. They also argued that the aggravated damages, including for pain and suffering, can only be taken in the form of and for the amounts taken as diya (blood money) under sharia.